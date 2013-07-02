MUMBAI, July 2 Indian chana, or chickpeas, futures hit a contract low on Tuesday due to lack of domestic demand while an early start to the planting of summer pulses due to plentiful monsoon rains weighed on sentiment.

* Farmers started planting pulses well ahead of their normal schedules this season because of heavy rains. Summer sown pulses have been planted on 1.05 million hectares as of June 28, while during the same period a year earlier sowing operations had not even begun, farm ministry data showed.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September. Chana is a major winter-sown crop.

* The August chana contract ended 2.5 percent lower at 3094 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a contract low of 3089 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot chana fell 15 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Guar futures fell due to good progress of sowing and expectations of a rise in the seeded area while higher carry forward stocks and a weak export demand also added to the fall.

* The July guar contract on the NCDEX ended down 1.69 percent at 6,970 rupees per 100 kg. Guar seeds fell 131.25 rupees to 7,093.75 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin sowing at the end of the month.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures eased on slowing demand from bulk consumers, though an expected drop in next year's production due to a drought and export orders limited the downside.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.47 percent at 2,993 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a low of 2,979 rupees last week, the lowest since May 20.

* Spot sugar edged up 10.10 rupees to 3,068.65 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to higher-than-expected supplies and ample rains, though export inquiries restricted the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery ended 0.49 percent lower at 13,625 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 47.1 rupees to 13,702.7 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each in the Unjha market, still higher than expected.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to good progress of sowing, helped by ample rains, though improved local demand and some export inquiries capped the decline.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* The key August turmeric contract ended down 0.39 percent at 6,158 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. Spot turmeric rose 106.75 rupees to 5,855.75 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures fell on rising supplies and higher acreage under the oilseed, while soyoil rose following gains in overseas prices and on a likely increase in demand due to Ramadan.

* Rapeseed eased on higher supplies in spot markets.

* The key July soybean contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.53 percent at 3,629.50 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,599.5 rupees last week, the lowest level since March 23.

* The rapeseed contract for July ended down 0.38 percent at 3,400 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,374 rupees last week.

* The key July soyoil contract ended up 0.12 percent at 673 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 669.8 rupees last week, the lowest level since Nov. 12.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 2.75 rupees at 681.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 26 rupees to 3,720 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 14 rupees to 3,480 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)