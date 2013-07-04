MUMBAI, July 4 Indian soybean futures rose on Thursday on bargain-buying, driven by thin supplies and a weak rupee, while soyoil climbed, following gains in Malaysian palm oil prices.

* Rapeseed eased as supplies in spot markets rose.

* The key July soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.12 percent at 3,663 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,575 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level since March 22.

* The key July soyoil contract ended up 0.42 percent at 684.90 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 669.8 rupees last week, the lowest level since Nov. 12. The rapeseed contract for July eased 0.49 percent to 3,427 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 2.80 rupees at 688.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 17 rupees to 3,736 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 21.35 rupees to 3,500 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose from their lowest level in a month and a half on expectations of a rise in exports in the coming weeks and an estimated drop in next year's production.

* The key July contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.04 percent at 3,006 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a low of 2,973 rupees in the previous session, the lowest since May 20.

* Spot sugar edged up 1 rupee to 3,058 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpeas, futures were steady as an increase in area under summer-sown pulses offset value buying, supported by a pick-up in local demand.

* The August chana contract ended flat at 3,111 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It had hit a contract low of 3,051 rupees on Wednesday.

* Spot chana rose 56 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell, weighed by a good progress of sowing due to favourable weather and higher carryforward stocks.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* The key August turmeric contract ended 1.63 percent lower at 5,910 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It had fallen 2.43 percent in the previous session.

* Spot turmeric fell 24 rupees to 5,702 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures slipped on higher-than-expected supplies and ample rains, though fresh export demand limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery slipped 0.81 percent to end at 13,525 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Spot jeera rose 4 rupees to 13,648.8 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)