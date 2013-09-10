MUMBAI, Sept 10 Indian oilseed and soyoil futures fell on Tuesday on rising soybean supplies in local spot markets, a drop in edible oil prices overseas and a strong rupee.

* The key October soybean contract ended down 3.25 percent at 3,359.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key October soyoil contract fell 2.84 percent to 656.45 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October dropped 2.55 percent to 3,481 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 13.15 rupees at 680.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 55 rupees to 3,522 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 59 rupees to 3,600 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged down due to expectations of lower festival demand and higher supplies from mills saddled with large inventories.

* The key October contract slipped 0.10 percent to end at 2,999 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar fell 6 rupees to 3,030 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose due to slack supplies in the local market as farmers held back on hopes of better prices and improved demand from stockists.

* Arrivals from the new season harvest would start rolling in by the end of the month.

* The October contract rose 2.08 percent to close at 7,360 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar rose 836 rupees to 8,500 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on anticipation of higher area under cultivation in the winter months and mounting stocks, while conducive weather for the summer sown pulses also weighed on the sentiment.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The October chana contract ended down 1.47 percent at 3,092 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana fell 50 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to prospects of better sowing and on higher-than-expected supplies in the domestic markets.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery fell 1.31 percent to close at 13,522.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was down 81 rupees at 13,689 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended up due to some fresh demand from overseas though higher carry-forward stocks and conducive weather for the sown crop limited the upside.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery ended up 0.12 percent at 5,054 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 97 rupees to 5,073 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)