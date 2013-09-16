MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian guar seed futures rose on Monday as less rains during the growing period have caused some concerns about yield, while thin domestic supplies aided the upside in prices.

* At this stage, the sown crop requires at least 1-2 spells of rains for proper growth else the yield could fall.

* The October contract ended 0.94 percent higher at 7,510 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) on Monday.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar rose 110.70 rupees to 7,885.7 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpeas, futures rose on demand in the physical spot markets due to festival-related buying, though anticipation of higher sowing on ample rains and mounting stocks capped the gains.

* Chickpeas is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The October chana contract ended up 0.89 percent at 3,185 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana fell 54.15 rupees to 3,150 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures eased, weighed down by expectations of higher supplies from the new crop.

* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the crop season starting from October, up from a previous forecast of 23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains have helped boost yields of the unharvested cane crop, a leading industry body said on Monday.

* The key October contract ended 0.77 percent lower at 2,969 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar was 9.90 rupees lower at 3,013.75 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on higher carry-forward stocks, good growth of the sown crop due to favourable weather and weak local demand.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery ended down 0.12 percent at 4,856 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybeans fell more than 2.5 percent on expectations of higher arrivals from new crop, weak overseas markets and a stronger rupee.

* The key October soybeans contract ended 1.66 percent lower at 3,425.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key October soyoil contract ended down 0.54 percent at 656.90 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October edged 0.7 percent higher to end at 3,572 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soyoil was 8.30 rupees down at 670.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 112 rupees to 3,496 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan state, rapeseed fell 18.35 rupees to 3,631.65 rupees.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to higher supplies in the local market amid weak demand and expectations of higher sowing in the winter months.

* Traders expect jeera sowing to be better this season because of ample rains that have increased moisture in the soil.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery ended down 0.17 percent at 13,470 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 25.3 rupees to 13,651.1 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)