MUMBAI, Sept 17 Indian guar seed futures fell on Tuesday due to selling by investors with long positions as a probe into the volatility in prices by the commodities market regulator and expectations of higher output weighed on sentiment.

* The commodities market regulator has asked the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) and the Multi Commodity Exchange to investigate the accounts of the top 25 clients in guar trading and submit the report within 15 days. The move was prompted by high price volatility in recent times, a notification on the regulator's website showed.

* The November contract ended down 4 percent at 6,960 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It rose more than 73 percent between Aug. 13 and Sept. 16.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell 325.70 rupees to 7,560 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on mounting stocks, lower-than-expected festive demand and expectations of higher sowing on ample rains.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The October chana contract ended down 0.85 percent at 3,158 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana was steady at 3,150 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended losses, trading near their lowest level in six weeks, weighed by expectations of higher supplies from the new crop.

* The key October contract ended 0.67 percent lower at 2,949 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a low of 2,947 rupees, a level last seen on July 30.

* Spot sugar ended 4.60 rupees lower at 3,009.15 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean and soyoil futures ended higher, supported by firm global leads, though expectations of higher arrivals from the new crop kept the upside limited.

* The key October soybean contract ended 0.80 percent higher at 3,453 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* The key October soyoil contract ended 0.92 percent higher at 662.95 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October edged 0.06 percent higher to 3,574 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soyoil was 0.05 rupee lower at 670.30 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 8 rupees to 3,504 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan state, rapeseed rose 23.25 rupees to 3,654.90 rupees.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged down on higher-than-expected local supplies in the lean season, with ample rains raising the prospects of better sowing.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery ended down 0.13 percent at 13,452.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera slipped 2.8 rupees to 13,648.3 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures were steady on some export demand, while mounting stocks and conducive weather for the sown crop weighed on the sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery ended 0.04 percent down at 4,854 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric edged down 4.55 rupees to 4,954.15 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)