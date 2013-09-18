MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian soybeans reversed early gains to trade flat on Wednesday, weighed by hopes of new crop from the next month.

* The key November soybeans contract ended 0.17 percent higher at 3,465 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It earlier hit a high of 3,486 rupees.

* The key October soyoil contract ended 0.46 percent lower at 659.90 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for October edged down 0.69 percent lower to end at 3,549 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soyoil was 1.20 rupees lower at 669.10 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 17 rupees to 3,521 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan state, rapeseed fell 17.90 rupees to 3,637 rupees.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on Wednesday due to subdued demand in the spot market as mounting stocks and expectations of higher sowing weighed on sentiment.

* The October chana contract ended down 0.94 percent at 3,128 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana fell 19.65 rupees to 3,130.35 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures ended lower on hopes of fresh supplies from October.

* The November contract ended down 1.86 percent at 6,830 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 4 percent in the previous session.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell 26.65 rupees to 7,533.35 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar extended losses to hit their lowest level in more than five months, weighed by expectations of higher supplies from the new crop.

* The key October contract ended 0.78 percent lower at 2,926 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 2,924 rupees, a level last seen on April 17.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to higher carry-forward stocks and conducive weather for the sown crop, though fresh demand from exporters limited the downside.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery ended down 1.65 percent at 4,774 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures slipped due to weak local demand amid higher-than-expected local supplies in the lean season and on prospects of better sowing.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery ended down 0.39 percent at 13,400 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 4.2 rupees to 13,652.5 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)