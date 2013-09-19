MUMBAI, Sept 19 Indian guar seed futures rose
slightly on Thursday, helped by thin supplies in the domestic
market.
* The November contract ended up 0.14 percent at
6,840 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell
343.55 rupees to 7,190 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to overseas
demand, though mounting stocks and prospects of better sowing
kept the upside limited.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery
ended 0.24 percent higher at 13,432.50 rupees per 100 kg
on the NCDEX.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 66.7
rupees to 13,585.8 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose, supported by overseas demand
amid thin local supply, though higher carry forward stocks and
conducive weather for the sown crop capped the gains.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October
delivery ended up 0.71 percent at 4,808 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures declined on higher stocks
amid sluggish local demand, while expectations of an expanded
area under cultivation added to the fall.
* The October chana contract ended down 1.34 percent
at 3,086 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot chana fell 30.35 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
OILSEEDS
Indian oilseeds ended flat as pressure from expectations of
higher supply due to fresh crop arrivals was offset by firm
global leads.
* The key November soybeans contract ended 0.14
percent higher at 3,470 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key October soyoil contract ended 0.59 percent
higher at 663.80 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for October edged 0.05 percent higher to 3,551 rupees
per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil ended
0.40 rupees higher at 670.10 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean
fell 9 rupees to 3,512 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan
state, rapeseed fell 0.15 rupee to 3,636.35 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures edged higher from their lowest level in
15 months, hit earlier in the session, on bargain buying at
support levels, though prospects of higher production continued
to weigh on prices.
* The key October contract ended 0.14 percent higher
at 2,930 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a low of 2,916 rupees, a
level last seen on June 20, 2012.
* Spot sugar ended 7.50 rupees lower at 3,001.65 rupees per
100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)