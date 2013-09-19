MUMBAI, Sept 19 Indian guar seed futures rose slightly on Thursday, helped by thin supplies in the domestic market.

* The November contract ended up 0.14 percent at 6,840 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell 343.55 rupees to 7,190 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to overseas demand, though mounting stocks and prospects of better sowing kept the upside limited.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery ended 0.24 percent higher at 13,432.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 66.7 rupees to 13,585.8 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose, supported by overseas demand amid thin local supply, though higher carry forward stocks and conducive weather for the sown crop capped the gains.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery ended up 0.71 percent at 4,808 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures declined on higher stocks amid sluggish local demand, while expectations of an expanded area under cultivation added to the fall.

* The October chana contract ended down 1.34 percent at 3,086 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana fell 30.35 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

OILSEEDS

Indian oilseeds ended flat as pressure from expectations of higher supply due to fresh crop arrivals was offset by firm global leads.

* The key November soybeans contract ended 0.14 percent higher at 3,470 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key October soyoil contract ended 0.59 percent higher at 663.80 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October edged 0.05 percent higher to 3,551 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil ended 0.40 rupees higher at 670.10 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 9 rupees to 3,512 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan state, rapeseed fell 0.15 rupee to 3,636.35 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged higher from their lowest level in 15 months, hit earlier in the session, on bargain buying at support levels, though prospects of higher production continued to weigh on prices.

* The key October contract ended 0.14 percent higher at 2,930 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a low of 2,916 rupees, a level last seen on June 20, 2012.

* Spot sugar ended 7.50 rupees lower at 3,001.65 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)