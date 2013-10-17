MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian soybean futures dropped on
Thursday on a likely rise in supplies from the new season crop,
while soyoil jumped to its highest in seven weeks on robust
demand in spot markets ahead of a festival.
* Soybean supplies are likely to rise from Madhya Pradesh
and Maharashtra, the country's top two producing states, where
rainfall disrupted harvesting earlier this month. The weather is
dry now in both states.
* India will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in the
first week of November. Edible oil demand usually rises ahead of
the festival.
* The key November soybean contract closed down 0.53
percent at 3,585.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange.
* The key November soyoil contract ended up 1.25
percent to 709.35 rupees per 10 kg, after rising to 710.3 rupees
earlier in the day, the highest level since Aug. 28.
* The rapeseed contract for November rose 0.19
percent to 3,679 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans
eased 11 rupees to 3,589 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 6
rupees to 718.70 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up 3 rupees to 3,724 rupees.
SUGAR:
Indian sugar futures ended steady near their lowest level in
16 months as festive demand offset ample supplies from surplus
production in three straight years.
* The country started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1
with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. On top of it,
India is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year,
compared with a demand of 23 million tonnes.
* The key November contract closed down 0.07 percent
at 2,891 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,876 rupees earlier this
week, the lowest since June 19, 2012.
* Spot sugar fell 26 rupees to 2,880 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state.
* Indian sugar mills are asking the government to provide
incentives to make their white sugar exports more competitive
and help them trim stocks of the refined variety that have
depressed local prices, a senior industry official said.
CHANA:
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose due to a rise in the
support price from a year earlier and on concerns of a reduction
in acreage in top producing Madhya Pradesh state.
* India has raised the price the government must pay to
farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg
from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.
* The November chana contract finished up 0.38
percent at 3,143 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot chana nudged down a rupee to 3,125 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi.
GUAR SEED:
Indian guar seed futures fell due to arrivals from the new
season crop, estimates of higher output and large stocks from
the old crop.
* The November contract finished down 2.4 percent at
4,890 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot guar fell 160 rupees to 5,300 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
TURMERIC:
Indian turmeric futures bounced back from a contract low hit
earlier in the day on bargain-buying and on hopes of a pick-up
in local demand.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November
delivery rose 0.89 percent at 4,746 rupees per 100 kg.
It earlier hit a contract low of 4,650 rupees.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric edged up 8 rupees to 4,842 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA:
Indian jeera futures fell due to a rise in local supplies
and sluggish demand from local buyers, while expectations of
higher area under cultivation also weighed on sentiment.
* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery
finished down 0.56 percent at 12,920 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera fell 59 rupees to 13,284 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)