MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian soybean futures dropped on Thursday on a likely rise in supplies from the new season crop, while soyoil jumped to its highest in seven weeks on robust demand in spot markets ahead of a festival.

* Soybean supplies are likely to rise from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the country's top two producing states, where rainfall disrupted harvesting earlier this month. The weather is dry now in both states.

* India will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in the first week of November. Edible oil demand usually rises ahead of the festival.

* The key November soybean contract closed down 0.53 percent at 3,585.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key November soyoil contract ended up 1.25 percent to 709.35 rupees per 10 kg, after rising to 710.3 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Aug. 28.

* The rapeseed contract for November rose 0.19 percent to 3,679 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans eased 11 rupees to 3,589 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 6 rupees to 718.70 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 3 rupees to 3,724 rupees.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures ended steady near their lowest level in 16 months as festive demand offset ample supplies from surplus production in three straight years.

* The country started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. On top of it, India is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year, compared with a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* The key November contract closed down 0.07 percent at 2,891 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,876 rupees earlier this week, the lowest since June 19, 2012.

* Spot sugar fell 26 rupees to 2,880 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* Indian sugar mills are asking the government to provide incentives to make their white sugar exports more competitive and help them trim stocks of the refined variety that have depressed local prices, a senior industry official said.

CHANA:

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose due to a rise in the support price from a year earlier and on concerns of a reduction in acreage in top producing Madhya Pradesh state.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

* The November chana contract finished up 0.38 percent at 3,143 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana nudged down a rupee to 3,125 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR SEED:

Indian guar seed futures fell due to arrivals from the new season crop, estimates of higher output and large stocks from the old crop.

* The November contract finished down 2.4 percent at 4,890 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot guar fell 160 rupees to 5,300 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures bounced back from a contract low hit earlier in the day on bargain-buying and on hopes of a pick-up in local demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery rose 0.89 percent at 4,746 rupees per 100 kg. It earlier hit a contract low of 4,650 rupees.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric edged up 8 rupees to 4,842 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA:

Indian jeera futures fell due to a rise in local supplies and sluggish demand from local buyers, while expectations of higher area under cultivation also weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery finished down 0.56 percent at 12,920 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 59 rupees to 13,284 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)