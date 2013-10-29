MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian soybean futures ended down on Tuesday from their highest in three-and-a-half months on profit-taking, while rapeseed fell from its highest in more than nine months.

* The rapeseed contract for November on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.63 percent at 3,761 rupees per 100 kg. It jumped to 3,803 rupees earlier in the day, the highest since Jan. 18.

* The key November soybean contract ended 0.09 percent lower at 3,801 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,838 rupees earlier, the highest level since July 12.

* The key November soyoil contract ended down 0.33 percent at 729.30 rupees per 10 kg. It rose to 733.90 rupees earlier, the highest level since Aug. 28.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 23 rupees to close at 3,728 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose by 0.70 rupee to 727.75 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 6.7 rupees to 3,805.30 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell more than 3 percent due to slack demand from local buyers amid mounting stocks, while lower-than-expected export demand also weighed on sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery ended down 3.07 percent at 4,730 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 19.65 rupees to 4,876 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera futures edged lower, weighed down by higher-than-expected spot supplies and expectations of an expanded area under cultivation.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery ended down 0.71 percent at 12,505 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies were at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than the expected 3,000-4,000 bags.

* Spot jeera fell 16.1 rupees to 13,078 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. India will celebrate Diwali in the first week of November.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell as cash-strapped mills increased supplies that outstripped festive demand.

* The key November contract ended down 0.31 percent at 2,871 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar ended up 6.30 rupees at 2,884.65 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on significant stocks, and hopes of a higher area under cultivation and conducive weather conditions.

* The November chana contract ended down 0.60 percent at 3,142 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana edged down 13.50 rupees to 3,155.75 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. India will celebrate Diwali in the first week of November.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures ended up as buying at lower levels offset new season arrivals and expectations of higher production.

* Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into some local markets in small quantities and will increase in the coming weeks.

* The November contract ended up 0.57 percent at 5,250 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 3.87 percent in the previous session.

* Spot guar fell 40.50 rupees to 5,263.65 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)