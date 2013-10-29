MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian soybean futures ended down
on Tuesday from their highest in three-and-a-half months on
profit-taking, while rapeseed fell from its highest in more than
nine months.
* The rapeseed contract for November on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.63 percent at
3,761 rupees per 100 kg. It jumped to 3,803 rupees earlier in
the day, the highest since Jan. 18.
* The key November soybean contract ended 0.09
percent lower at 3,801 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,838
rupees earlier, the highest level since July 12.
* The key November soyoil contract ended down 0.33
percent at 729.30 rupees per 10 kg. It rose to 733.90 rupees
earlier, the highest level since Aug. 28.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose
23 rupees to close at 3,728 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose
by 0.70 rupee to 727.75 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 6.7 rupees to 3,805.30 rupees.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell more than 3 percent due to
slack demand from local buyers amid mounting stocks, while
lower-than-expected export demand also weighed on sentiment.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November
delivery ended down 3.07 percent at 4,730 rupees per 100
kg.
* Spot turmeric fell 19.65 rupees to 4,876 rupees per 100 kg
at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera futures edged lower, weighed down by
higher-than-expected spot supplies and expectations of an
expanded area under cultivation.
* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery
ended down 0.71 percent at 12,505 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies were at
7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than the expected
3,000-4,000 bags.
* Spot jeera fell 16.1 rupees to 13,078 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha. India will celebrate Diwali in the first week of
November.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell as cash-strapped mills increased
supplies that outstripped festive demand.
* The key November contract ended down 0.31 percent
at 2,871 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot sugar ended up 6.30 rupees at 2,884.65 rupees per 100
kg at the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* India started the new sugar marketing year with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to
produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23
million tonnes.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on significant
stocks, and hopes of a higher area under cultivation and
conducive weather conditions.
* The November chana contract ended down 0.60
percent at 3,142 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot chana edged down 13.50 rupees to 3,155.75 rupees per
100 kg in Delhi. India will celebrate Diwali in the first week
of November.
* India has raised the price the government must pay to
farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg
from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures ended up as buying at lower levels
offset new season arrivals and expectations of higher
production.
* Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into
some local markets in small quantities and will increase in the
coming weeks.
* The November contract ended up 0.57 percent at
5,250 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 3.87 percent in
the previous session.
* Spot guar fell 40.50 rupees to 5,263.65 rupees per 100 kg
at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
