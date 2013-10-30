MUMBAI Oct 30 Indian sugar futures ended flat on Wednesday after falling to their lowest level in 16-1/2 months as bargain buying offset ample supplies and sluggish demand from bulk consumers.

* The key December contract ended flat at 2,852 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It fell to 2,846 rupees earlier, its lowest since June 13, 2012.

* Spot sugar fell 7.75 rupees to 2,876.90 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell to a new contract low due to higher carry forward stocks, subdued local demand and expectations of a better crop.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery ended down 2.67 percent at 4,604 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX after hitting a contract low of 4,574 rupees.

* Spot turmeric fell 26 rupees to 4,850 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera futures bounced back from a contract low on bargain-buying, supported by hopes of a pick-up in overseas demand which offset large spot supplies and expectations of a higher area under cultivation.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery ended up 0.08 percent at 12,515 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX after hitting a contract low of 12,425 rupees, a level last seen in early June 2012.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies were at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than the expected 3,000-4,000 bags.

* Spot turmeric fell 26 rupees to 4,850 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to significant stocks and conducive weather conditions for sowing.

* The November chana contract ended down 0.25 percent at 3,134 rupees per 100 kg NCDEX. It fell 4 percent between Sept. 13 and Oct. 29.

* Spot chana fell 20.05 rupees to 3,135.70 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose as improvement in demand from local millers and stockists offset new season arrivals and expectations of higher production.

* The November contract ended up 2.09 percent at 5,360 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 32 percent between Sept. 12 and Oct. 29.

* Spot guar rose 136.35 rupees to 5,400 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

OILSEEDS

Indian soyoil futures jumped to their highest level in nearly nine months, bolstered by gains in overseas edible oil prices and good demand in local spot markets due to a festival.

* The rapeseed contract for November ended 1.12 percent higher at 3,803 rupees per 100 kg. It jumped to 3,821 rupees earlier in the day, the highest since Jan. 18.

* The key November soyoil contract ended up 1.99 percent at 743.85 rupees per 10 kg. It rose to 746 rupees earlier, the highest level since Feb. 4.

* The key November soybean contract rose 2.06 percent to 3,879.50 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,895 rupees earlier, the highest level since June 21.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans ended up 59 rupees at 3,787 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose by 10.65 rupees to 738.40 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 19.70 rupees to 3,825 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwievdi)