MUMBAI Oct 31 Indian soybean futures rose almost 1 percent on Thursday to their highest in more than five months, helped by gains in overseas edible oil prices and good demand in local spot markets due to a festival.

* Soyoil jumped to its highest in more than 13 months.

* The key December soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.72 percent higher at 738.75 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a high of 741.50 rupees, a level last seen in September, 2012.

* The key December soybean contract rose 0.80 percent to 3,949 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,964 rupees earlier, its highest level since June 20.

* The rapeseed contract for November ended at 3,796 rupees per 100 kg, down 0.18 percent.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans ended up 59 rupees at 3,846 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 3.40 rupee to 741.80 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed ended flat at 3,825 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell due to poor festival demand and more than ample supplies from mills which are under pressure to sell to cut down inventories.

* The key December contract ended down 0.07 percent at 2,850 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar fell 13.15 rupees to 2,863.75 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell to a contract low on Thursday due to higher carry forward stocks and subdued demand from exporters.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery ended down 0.52 percent at 4,580 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX after hitting a contract low of 4,542 rupees.

* The Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh was shut on Thursday.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera futures edged up on value-buying on expectations of a pick-up in export demand, though higher-than-expected spot supplies and prospects of better cultivation on ample rains weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery ended up 0.22 percent at 12,542.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. On Wednesday, it hit a contract low of 12,425 rupees, a level last seen in early June 2012.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies have been at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than the expected 3,000-4,000 bags.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose due to a pickup in local demand and buying by stockists, though new-season arrivals and expectations of higher production restricted the upside.

* The November contract ended up 0.18 percent at 5,370 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 30 percent between Sept.12 and Oct.30.

* Spot guar rose 10 rupees to 5,410 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell, tracking bearish cues from the local market where demand is weak despite the festive season, while conducive weather for sowing also added to the downside.

* The November chana contract ended down 2.39 percent at 3,059 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana fell 35.70 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)