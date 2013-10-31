MUMBAI Oct 31 Indian soybean futures rose
almost 1 percent on Thursday to their highest in more than five
months, helped by gains in overseas edible oil prices and good
demand in local spot markets due to a festival.
* Soyoil jumped to its highest in more than 13 months.
* The key December soyoil contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.72 percent
higher at 738.75 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a high of
741.50 rupees, a level last seen in September, 2012.
* The key December soybean contract rose 0.80
percent to 3,949 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,964 rupees
earlier, its highest level since June 20.
* The rapeseed contract for November ended at 3,796
rupees per 100 kg, down 0.18 percent.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans
ended up 59 rupees at 3,846 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose
3.40 rupee to 741.80 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed ended flat at 3,825 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell due to poor festival demand and
more than ample supplies from mills which are under pressure to
sell to cut down inventories.
* The key December contract ended down 0.07 percent
at 2,850 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar fell 13.15 rupees to 2,863.75 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell to a contract low on Thursday
due to higher carry forward stocks and subdued demand from
exporters.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November
delivery ended down 0.52 percent at 4,580 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX after hitting a contract low of 4,542 rupees.
* The Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh was shut on
Thursday.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera futures edged up on value-buying on
expectations of a pick-up in export demand, though
higher-than-expected spot supplies and prospects of better
cultivation on ample rains weighed on sentiment.
* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery
ended up 0.22 percent at 12,542.50 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX. On Wednesday, it hit a contract low of 12,425 rupees,
a level last seen in early June 2012.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies have
been at 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each, higher than the expected
3,000-4,000 bags.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures rose due to a pickup in local
demand and buying by stockists, though new-season arrivals and
expectations of higher production restricted the upside.
* The November contract ended up 0.18 percent at
5,370 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 30
percent between Sept.12 and Oct.30.
* Spot guar rose 10 rupees to 5,410 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell, tracking bearish
cues from the local market where demand is weak despite the
festive season, while conducive weather for sowing also added to
the downside.
* The November chana contract ended down 2.39
percent at 3,059 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot chana fell 35.70 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
