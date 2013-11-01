MUMBAI Nov 1 Indian sugar futures ended a tad
lower on pressure from sluggish demand from bulk consumers and
higher supplies.
* The key November contract ended down 0.10 percent
at 2,860 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange. It fell to 2,841 rupees in the previous
session, its lowest since June 13, 2012.
* Spot sugar eased 3.75 rupees to 2,860 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
OILSEEDS
Indian soyoil futures rose to hit their highest level in 13
months, bolstered by gains in overseas edible oil prices, a weak
rupee and good demand in local spot markets due to a festival.
* Soybean futures eased from a four-month high on
profit-taking.
* The key November soybean contract fell 0.89
percent to 3,880 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,934.50
rupees earlier, the highest level since June 20. Soyoil for
November ended 0.27 percent higher at 750.90 rupees per
10 kgs.
* The rapeseed contract for November ended up 0.66
percent at 3,821 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans
edged up 4 rupees to 3,850 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose
by 7.70 rupees to 749.50 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down one rupee to 3,824 rupees.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana futures ended higher on value buying on hopes
of some improvement in the local buying ahead of a festival,
though significant stocks and conducive weather conditions for
sowing restricted the upside.
* The November chana contract ended 1.83 percent
higher at 3,115 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot chana fell 30.75 rupees to 3,069.25 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi.
GUAR
Indian guar futures ended lower as new-season arrivals and
expectations of higher production weighed on sentiment.
* Spot guar rose 75 rupees to 5,475 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
* The November contract ended lower 0.37 percent at
5,350 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 30
percent between Sept.12 and Oct.30.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures ended higher on value buying, though
higher carry forward stocks kept the upside limited.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November
delivery ended 0.87 percent at 4,620 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures edged up on value-buying on
expectations of a pick-up in export demand, though
higher-than-expected spot supplies and prospects of better
cultivation on ample rains weighed on sentiment.
* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery
ended up 0.52 percent at 12,607.50 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX. On Wednesday, it hit a contract low of 12,425 rupees,
a level last seen in early June 2012.
* Spot jeera fell 37 rupees to 13,057 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha. India will celebrate Diwali in the first week of
November.
($1 = 61.4550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Keiron Henderson)