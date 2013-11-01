MUMBAI Nov 1 Indian sugar futures ended a tad lower on pressure from sluggish demand from bulk consumers and higher supplies.

* The key November contract ended down 0.10 percent at 2,860 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It fell to 2,841 rupees in the previous session, its lowest since June 13, 2012.

* Spot sugar eased 3.75 rupees to 2,860 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

OILSEEDS

Indian soyoil futures rose to hit their highest level in 13 months, bolstered by gains in overseas edible oil prices, a weak rupee and good demand in local spot markets due to a festival.

* Soybean futures eased from a four-month high on profit-taking.

* The key November soybean contract fell 0.89 percent to 3,880 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,934.50 rupees earlier, the highest level since June 20. Soyoil for November ended 0.27 percent higher at 750.90 rupees per 10 kgs.

* The rapeseed contract for November ended up 0.66 percent at 3,821 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans edged up 4 rupees to 3,850 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose by 7.70 rupees to 749.50 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down one rupee to 3,824 rupees.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana futures ended higher on value buying on hopes of some improvement in the local buying ahead of a festival, though significant stocks and conducive weather conditions for sowing restricted the upside.

* The November chana contract ended 1.83 percent higher at 3,115 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana fell 30.75 rupees to 3,069.25 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar futures ended lower as new-season arrivals and expectations of higher production weighed on sentiment.

* Spot guar rose 75 rupees to 5,475 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

* The November contract ended lower 0.37 percent at 5,350 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 30 percent between Sept.12 and Oct.30.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended higher on value buying, though higher carry forward stocks kept the upside limited.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery ended 0.87 percent at 4,620 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures edged up on value-buying on expectations of a pick-up in export demand, though higher-than-expected spot supplies and prospects of better cultivation on ample rains weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery ended up 0.52 percent at 12,607.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. On Wednesday, it hit a contract low of 12,425 rupees, a level last seen in early June 2012.

* Spot jeera fell 37 rupees to 13,057 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. India will celebrate Diwali in the first week of November. ($1 = 61.4550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Keiron Henderson)