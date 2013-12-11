MUMBAI Dec 11 Indian rapeseed futures ended
lower on Wednesday, weighed by prospects of higher acreage and
subdued demand.
* The key January rapeseed contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.61 percent at
3,717 rupees per 100 kg.
* The January soybean contract edged up 0.04
percent to close at 3,830 rupees per 100 kg, while the key
January soyoil fell 0.05 percent to 708.55 rupees per 10
kg.
* At the Indore spot in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans were almost
flat at 3,929 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil fell 1.5 rupees to
709.2 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 38
rupees to 3,750 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell as supplies picked up after mills
agreed to start cane crushing, which had been delayed by a month
due to a price row with farmers.
* Demand from bulk buyers, who consume 65 percent of the
annual demand of 22-23 million tonnes a year, continues to be
subdued.
* The key January contract on the NCDEX ended down
0.36 percent to close at 2,758 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to
2,755 rupees on Dec. 10, the lowest since Nov. 2, 2011.
* Spot sugar fell 9 rupees to 2,862 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures fell due to sluggish demand amid
large supplies and prospects of higher production.
* The January contract ended down 2.29 percent at
4,695 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot guar fell 159 rupees to 4,600 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged up on bargain
buying, though prospects of a better crop and sufficient stocks
restricted the upside.
* The January chana contract rose 0.10 percent to
close at 3,027 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract fell
9 percent between Nov. 16 and Dec. 10.
* Spot chana fell 17 rupees to 2,900 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures rose on value-buying supported by
hopes of a pick-up in export demand, though large carry-forward
stocks and the approaching new season supply limited the upside.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery ended up 0.69 percent at 5,858 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX. The contract fell 1.22 percent in the previous
trade.
* Spot turmeric fell 10.5 rupees to 5,177 rupees per 100 kg
in Nizamabad.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures slipped, weighed by ongoing sowing
operations and hopes of increased output on favourable weather.
* The actively traded jeera for March delivery ended
down 0.43 percent at 12,732.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera fell 33 rupees to 12,792 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)