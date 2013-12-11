MUMBAI Dec 11 Indian rapeseed futures ended lower on Wednesday, weighed by prospects of higher acreage and subdued demand.

* The key January rapeseed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.61 percent at 3,717 rupees per 100 kg.

* The January soybean contract edged up 0.04 percent to close at 3,830 rupees per 100 kg, while the key January soyoil fell 0.05 percent to 708.55 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans were almost flat at 3,929 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil fell 1.5 rupees to 709.2 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 38 rupees to 3,750 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell as supplies picked up after mills agreed to start cane crushing, which had been delayed by a month due to a price row with farmers.

* Demand from bulk buyers, who consume 65 percent of the annual demand of 22-23 million tonnes a year, continues to be subdued.

* The key January contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.36 percent to close at 2,758 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,755 rupees on Dec. 10, the lowest since Nov. 2, 2011.

* Spot sugar fell 9 rupees to 2,862 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell due to sluggish demand amid large supplies and prospects of higher production.

* The January contract ended down 2.29 percent at 4,695 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar fell 159 rupees to 4,600 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged up on bargain buying, though prospects of a better crop and sufficient stocks restricted the upside.

* The January chana contract rose 0.10 percent to close at 3,027 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract fell 9 percent between Nov. 16 and Dec. 10.

* Spot chana fell 17 rupees to 2,900 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures rose on value-buying supported by hopes of a pick-up in export demand, though large carry-forward stocks and the approaching new season supply limited the upside.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended up 0.69 percent at 5,858 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract fell 1.22 percent in the previous trade.

* Spot turmeric fell 10.5 rupees to 5,177 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures slipped, weighed by ongoing sowing operations and hopes of increased output on favourable weather.

* The actively traded jeera for March delivery ended down 0.43 percent at 12,732.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 33 rupees to 12,792 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)