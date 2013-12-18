MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian soyoil futures fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday to hit their lowest level in more than two months, weighed by weak Malaysian palm, while rapeseed also eased on higher area under cultivation.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower on Wednesday, following weaker competing soy markets in China and the United States.

* At 1433 IST, the key January soyoil contract was down 1.08 percent at 684.90 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after earlier hitting a low of 684 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 8.

* "Soyoil may take some more correction. It may test support level of 680 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* The rapeseed contract for January was down 0.5 percent at 3,610 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers had sowed rapeseed on 6.65 million hectares as of Dec. 12, up 4.6 percent from a year earlier.

* Selling is advised in rapeseed at 3,620 for a target of 3,580 rupees, said Reddy.

* The key January soybean contract was down 0.04 percent at 3,763 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans were down 8 rupees at 3,877 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil fell 2.30 rupees to 691.70 rupees per 10 kg. At Alwar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down 25.75 rupees to 3,661.50 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)