MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian guar seed futures rose on Thursday on short-covering, snapping a four-day losing streak, supported by some buying in the spot market.

* The January contract ended up 3.38 percent at 4,440 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot guar rose 105.75 rupees to 4,205.75 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on expectations of higher production due to good progress of sowing and favourable weather, while higher stocks also weighed.

* The January chana contract fell 1.35 percent to 2,985 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana rose 30.35 rupees to 2,930.35 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to a pick-up in local buying, while some fresh export inquiries and concerns over the quality of the crop due to excess rains in Andhra Pradesh also aided sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended up 2.92 percent at 6,564 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric rose 24.50 rupees to 5,460.85 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera futures rose on export demand, though expectations of increased production and higher-than-expected supplies restricted the upside.

* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery rose 0.52 percent to end at 12,975 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 95.5 rupees to 12,914.7 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended steady as hopes the government would give incentives to mills to produce raw sugar for exports offset ample stocks and a pick-up in cane crushing.

* The key January contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.04 percent at 2,760 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar was down 0.20 rupee at 2,867.65 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures fell on a weak demand, while rapeseed eased on expectations of a bumper crop due to conducive weather.

* The key January soybean contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.49 percent at 3,824.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the January soyoil fell 0.09 percent to 689.40 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for January ended down 0.72 percent at 3,608 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 37 rupees to 3,911 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil climbed up 1.65 rupees to end at 691.95 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 5.05 rupees to 3,636.70 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)