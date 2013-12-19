MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian guar seed futures rose on
Thursday on short-covering, snapping a four-day losing streak,
supported by some buying in the spot market.
* The January contract ended up 3.38 percent at
4,440 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* Spot guar rose 105.75 rupees to 4,205.75 rupees per 100 kg
at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on expectations of
higher production due to good progress of sowing and favourable
weather, while higher stocks also weighed.
* The January chana contract fell 1.35 percent to
2,985 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot chana rose 30.35 rupees to 2,930.35 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose due to a pick-up in local
buying, while some fresh export inquiries and concerns over the
quality of the crop due to excess rains in Andhra Pradesh also
aided sentiment.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery ended up 2.92 percent at 6,564 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot turmeric rose 24.50 rupees to 5,460.85 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera futures rose on export demand, though
expectations of increased production and higher-than-expected
supplies restricted the upside.
* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas.
Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and
farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
rose 0.52 percent to end at 12,975 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera rose 95.5 rupees to 12,914.7 rupees per 100 kg
in Unjha.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended steady as hopes the government
would give incentives to mills to produce raw sugar for exports
offset ample stocks and a pick-up in cane crushing.
* The key January contract on the NCDEX ended up
0.04 percent at 2,760 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar was down 0.20 rupee at 2,867.65 rupees per 100
kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
OILSEEDS
Indian soybean futures fell on a weak demand, while rapeseed
eased on expectations of a bumper crop due to conducive weather.
* The key January soybean contract on the NCDEX
ended down 0.49 percent at 3,824.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the
January soyoil fell 0.09 percent to 689.40 rupees per 10
kg.
* The rapeseed contract for January ended down 0.72
percent at 3,608 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose
37 rupees to 3,911 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil climbed up
1.65 rupees to end at 691.95 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 5.05 rupees to 3,636.70 rupees.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)