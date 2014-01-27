From Feb. 1, Reuters will no longer provide domestic midday reports for the commodities listed below and will instead issue a wrap for all of them at the close, looking ahead to trading factors for the next day. Gold price movements are covered in our global gold market report and physical trends in our weekly Asian spot market story. - Sugar - Soybean, soyoil, rapeseed - Spices - Guar - Chickpeas We will also end the weekly reports for India gold, cotton and corn. If you have any questions or comments on these changes, please contact Jo Winterbottom at jo.winterbottom@thomsonreuters.com.