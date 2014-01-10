MUMBAI Jan 10 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures eased on Friday on sluggish demand and ahead of a key demand-supply report due later in the day that is expected to show higher production estimates for oilseeds.

* The key February soybean contract ended lower 0.30 percent at 3,644 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The February soyoil contract fell 0.54 percent to end at 671.95 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January ended down 0.28 percent at 3,578 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans eased 7 rupees to 3,732 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 24.85 rupees to 3,584.85 rupees. Soyoil in Indore was 1.10 rupees higher at 681.65 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures closed steady after hitting their lowest in more than 27 months in the previous session as bargain-buying offset losses in overseas markets and ample supplies.

* The key February contract ended steady at 2,726 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after falling to 2,706 rupees on Thursday, the lowest since Sept. 29, 2011.

* Spot sugar was 0.10 rupee lower at 2,808.25 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose on improved demand from mills, stockists and the food sector amid lower-than-expected daily supplies as farmers expect prices to rise further.

* Spot traders said 80,000-85,000 bags of 100 kg each are arriving daily in local markets.

* The February contract ended up 3.74 percent at 5,410 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar rose 323.20 rupees to 5,200 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan state.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on concerns about yield from top producer Madhya Pradesh state due to a cold wave, while firm prices of other pulses also aided sentiment.

* However, higher stocks from the old crop and prospects of increased production capped the upside.

* The February chana contract rose 0.85 percent to end at 3,086 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana edged up 9.60 rupees to 2,925 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up due to overseas demand, though increased area under cultivation and conducive weather raising prospects of higher production restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended up 0.34 percent at 12,565 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 12 rupees to 12,676.4 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to concerns about the quality of the crop, though high stocks from last year's crop and approaching supplies from the new season harvest weighed on sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery rose 1.46 percent to 6,818 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric was 3.45 rupees lower at 5,839.75 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)