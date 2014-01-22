MUMBAI, Jan 22 Indian rapeseed futures fell on Wednesday due to profit-taking in the absence any trigger in the spot market. * The key March soybean contract ended up 0.05 percent at 3,718.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). * The rapeseed contract for April ended down 0.44 percent at 3,406 rupees per 100 kg. * The February soyoil contract rose 0.05 percent to 684.05 rupees per 10 kg. * Soybeans fell 10 rupees to 3,842 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, while rapeseed fell 4.70 rupees to 3,584.90 rupees at Jaipur in Rajasthan. At Indore, soyoil rose 1.60 rupees to 696.55 rupees per 10 kg. GUAR Indian guar seed futures fell on expectations of large output. * The February contract ended down 0.19 percent at 5,265 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract had lost 1.22 percent in the previous session. * Guar seeds fell 15 rupees to 5,210 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan. CHANA Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended steady with a positive bias due concerns about the quality of crop in top producer Madhya Pradesh state. * The February chana contract rose 0.07 percent to 3,051 rupees per 100 kg. Sowing of chana has come to an end in the major cultivating regions. * There are some concerns about yields in Madhya Pradesh state due to a cold wave, spot traders said. * Spot chana fell 8.35 rupees to 2,960.40 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. CUMIN SEEDS Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to expectations of higher production after farmers expanded the area under cultivation and on conducive weather. * The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended down 0.84 percent at 12,640 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot jeera edged up 7.7 rupees to 12,743.8 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state, on export demand. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures ended steady as pressure from higher carry-forward stocks was offset by fresh export demand. * Supplies from the new season harvest have started coming into local markets in small quantities, spot traders said. * The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended flat at 6,760 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot turmeric fell 37.10 rupees to 5,896.40 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state. SUGAR Indian sugar futures rose a tad on expectation the government will give incentives to mills to produce raw sugar for exports. * The key February contract ended higher 0.15 percent at 2,732 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot sugar was down 15.90 rupees at 2,748.80 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)