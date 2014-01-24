MUMBAI Jan 24 Turmeric futures in India rose to
their highest in more than nine months on Friday on concerns
about the yield due to rains in southern Andhra Pradesh state,
and some fresh overseas inquiries.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery ended up 2.74 percent at 7,112 rupees per 100
kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX),
after hitting a high of 7,190 rupees earlier in the day, a level
last seen in mid-April last year.
* Spot turmeric rose 123.95 rupees to 6,086.95 rupees per
100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.
GUAR
Indian guar futures fell due to supplies from the new season
crop and expectations of higher output.
* The February contract ended down 1.77 percent at
4,990 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Guar fell 110.15 rupees to 5,016.65 rupees per 100 kg in
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpeas, futures fell on higher sowing
and carry-forward stocks from the old crop.
* The February chana contract fell 1.28 percent to
2,998 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot chana also fell 23.85 rupees to 2,969 rupees per 100
kg in Delhi.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended steady as
pressure from large stocks and prospects of higher area under
production was offset by expectation of a pick-up in export
demand.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
ended down 0.04 percent at 12,597.50 rupees per 100 kg
on the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera rose 10.5 rupees to 12,680.9 rupees per 100 kg
at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
OILSEEDS
Indian soybean futures rose as supplies were poor in spot
markets, but rapeseed fell as cold weather condition boosted
production prospects.
* The February soybean contract ended up 0.34
percent at 3,832 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The soyoil
March contract ended 0.09 percent lower to 675.50 rupees
per 10 kg.
* The rapeseed contract for April ended down 0.59
percent at 3,395 rupees per 100 kg.
* Soybeans rose 32 rupees to 3,995 rupees per 100 kg at the
Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, while soyoil rose 2.20
rupees to 701.30 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed was flat at 3,600
rupees at Jaipur in Rajasthan.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures dropped on rising supplies of
new-season sugar, exacerbating the problems of mills grappling
with massive stocks.
* The key February contract ended down 0.74 percent
at 2,692 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot sugar was lower 7.05 rupees at 2,733.80 rupees per
100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)