MUMBAI Jan 24 Turmeric futures in India rose to their highest in more than nine months on Friday on concerns about the yield due to rains in southern Andhra Pradesh state, and some fresh overseas inquiries.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended up 2.74 percent at 7,112 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a high of 7,190 rupees earlier in the day, a level last seen in mid-April last year.

* Spot turmeric rose 123.95 rupees to 6,086.95 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

GUAR

Indian guar futures fell due to supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output.

* The February contract ended down 1.77 percent at 4,990 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Guar fell 110.15 rupees to 5,016.65 rupees per 100 kg in Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpeas, futures fell on higher sowing and carry-forward stocks from the old crop.

* The February chana contract fell 1.28 percent to 2,998 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana also fell 23.85 rupees to 2,969 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended steady as pressure from large stocks and prospects of higher area under production was offset by expectation of a pick-up in export demand.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended down 0.04 percent at 12,597.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 10.5 rupees to 12,680.9 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures rose as supplies were poor in spot markets, but rapeseed fell as cold weather condition boosted production prospects.

* The February soybean contract ended up 0.34 percent at 3,832 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The soyoil March contract ended 0.09 percent lower to 675.50 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for April ended down 0.59 percent at 3,395 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybeans rose 32 rupees to 3,995 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, while soyoil rose 2.20 rupees to 701.30 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed was flat at 3,600 rupees at Jaipur in Rajasthan.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures dropped on rising supplies of new-season sugar, exacerbating the problems of mills grappling with massive stocks.

* The key February contract ended down 0.74 percent at 2,692 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar was lower 7.05 rupees at 2,733.80 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)