MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian turmeric futures failed to hold on to earlier gains and ended steady as support from thin supplies was offset by sluggish local demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended up 0.08 percent at 7,346 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a high of 7,470 rupees.

* Spot turmeric rose 49.90 rupees to 6,397.70 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended flat with a negative bias on ample carry-forward stocks and sluggish demand.

* The February chana contract ended 0.10 percent up at 2,892 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana eased 1.80 rupees to 2,900 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian cumin seeds futures ended lower after hitting a contract low, weighed down by large stocks and prospects of higher area under production.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended 0.49 percent lower at 12,127.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract low of 12,070 rupees.

* The contract has lost 3.73 percent in the last six trading sessions through Friday.

* Spot jeera fell 55 rupees to 12,507.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended steady near their lowest level in 2-1/2 years as expectations the government will provide incentives for raw sugar production next week offset bulging inventory.

* The key February contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.04 percent at 2,633 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,630 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level since June 22, 2011.

* Spot sugar fell by 34.10 rupees to 2,665.90 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures ended lower due to a rise in supplies from the new season crop.

* The February contract finished 0.59 percent lower at 5,035 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seed fell by 66.65 rupees to 5,033.35 rupees per 100 kg in the Jodhpur spot market in Rajasthan.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures rose on thin supplies and gains in the overseas market, while rapeseed and soyoil fell on a strong rupee and sluggish demand.

* The key February soybean contract ended up 0.98 percent at 3,916.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* The March soyoil contract ended down 0.28 percent at 668.80 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April eased 0.86 percent to 3,319 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybeans rose 15 rupees to 4,005 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, while soyoil edged down by 1.10 rupees to 691.45 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed fell 25.45 rupees to 3,460.15 rupees in Jaipur in Rajasthan state. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)