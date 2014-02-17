NEW DELHI Feb 17 India's soy futures ended up
on Monday tracking firmness in global prices and are likely to
extend the gains in the next trading session on poor
availability of soybeans in spot markets.
Guar received buying support towards the end of the day's
session though its fundamentals remained weak on expectations of
higher output and large carry-forward stocks. Guar could open
higher on Tuesday.
OILSEEDS
Rapeseed futures reflected the sentiment of soy futures
despite weak fundamentals due to higher output prospects on
conducive weather conditions in the growing areas of western
India.
* The key March soybean contract ended up 0.7
percent at 3,955 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* The March soyoil contract ended up 0.6 percent at
692.6 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April
closed 0.6 percent higher at 3,374 rupees per 100 kg.
Guar
* The February guar seed contract ended higher 1.7
percent at 4,935 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures rose, riding on government subsidy for
production of raw sugar. The subsidy is expected to boost
exports of raws from the world's second biggest producer after
Brazil.
They also received support from expectations that India's
annual sugar output could drop 4 percent in the 2013/14 season
to around 24 million tonnes as cane yields fell in the main
producing states due to bad weather.
* The key March contract ended up 0.4 percent at
2,778 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Sugar futures may open steady as demand is subdued.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana is expected to extend gains on Tuesday on
continued short-covering.
* The April chana contract ended higher 0.5 percent
at 3,024 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera fell on large crop estimates, favourable
weather and higher stocks.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
ended 0.4 percent lower at 11,580 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures ended down on a rise in the new
season crop and are expected to open weak in the next session.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery ended down 1.2 percent at 7,260 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX.
==========================================
Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs)
==========================================
Contract Closing price Pct change
Wheat (April) 1,541 -0.2%
Corn (April) 1,160 -0.3%
==========================================
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)