NEW DELHI Feb 18 Indian guar futures ended down on Tuesday as fundamentals continued to be weak on expectations of higher output and large carry-forward stocks. Guar could open down in the next session.

* The March guar seed contract ended down 2.1 percent at 4,875 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended up on short-covering as buyers preferred better quality with less moisture. They are expected to open up in the next session as lower arrivals support a higher trade.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended up 1.1 percent at 7,338 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

OILSEEDS

Soy futures ended up on higher global prices and poor soybean supplies in spots, while rapeseed reflected the sentiment of soy complex.

* The key March soybean contract ended up 0.5 percent at 3,976.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* The March soyoil contract ended up 0.8 percent at 697.95 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April closed 0.3 percent higher at 3,385 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose as a delay in cane-crushing hurt local production.

Sugar output between Oct.1 and Feb. 15 fell 13 percent to 14.37 million tonnes.

Government subsidy on raw sugar production supported the higher trade as the recent move is expected to boost exports of raws from the world's second biggest producer after Brazil.

Sugar futures could open up on hope of exports as mills have exported 850,000 tonnes of the sweetener by the end of January, including 450,000 tonnes of raws.

* The key April contract ended up 0.6 percent at 2,827 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera may open weak on bearish fundamentals arising due to higher output prospects and huge old stocks.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended 0.2 percent lower at 11,577.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana is expected to open flat on Wednesday on a steady rise in arrivals from the new harvest.

* The April chana contract ended down 0.2 percent at 3,019 rupees per 100 kg.

==========================================

Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs)

==========================================

Contract Closing price Pct change

Wheat (April) 1,542 0.06%

Corn (April) 1,160 No change

========================================== ($1 = 61.935 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)