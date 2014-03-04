MUMBAI, March 4 Cumin seeds, or jeera, hit a contract low early in the session on Tuesday due to rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher production though some export demand aided prices towards the close of trade.

* Jeera futures are expected to open steady on Wednesday but may fall on arrival pressure.

* The April contract ended unchanged at 11,320 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. Earlier in the day, it hit a contract low of 11,255 rupees.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures ended down on Tuesday and may continue to trade weak in the next session on profit-taking after a recent rally in prices while hopes of a rise in local soybean supplies at higher prices is also seen weighing on sentiment.

* "Soybean prices have risen a lot and this may attract farmers to bring in large supplies into the local market. The trend in oilseeds looks weak for tomorrow also," said Faiyaz Hudani, associate vice-president, research, at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* The April soyoil contract ended down 1.09 percent at 720.80 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX, while the April soybean contract closed 1.33 percent down at 4,204 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract closed down 1.26 percent at 3,536 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell and may open weak on Wednesday on higher production and lower export demand.

* The April guar seed contract dropped 0.52 percent to close at 4,750 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged up and are expected to open higher in the next trading session due to a rise in local demand and on lower production.

* India late on Monday notified an incentive of 3,300 rupees ($53.20) per tonne for production of raw sugar for exports as the world's second biggest producer of the sweetener tries to bring down its stockpile by promoting exports.

* The key April contract finished up 0.17 percent at 2,857 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose and may open higher in the next session as rains in Andhra Pradesh, the top cultivating state, could delay the drying process and hit the quality of the harvested crop.

* The key April contract ended up 0.19 percent at 7,182 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Chana futures ended unchanged as higher production estimates were offset by rains that are expected to damage the quality of the crop in top producer Madhya Pradesh state.

* The April chana contract ended unchanged at 3,169 rupees per 100 kg.

================================================ Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs) ================================================

Contract Closing price Pct change

April wheat NWTJ4 1,562 - 0.19

April corn NMZFJ4 1,171 - 0.51 ============================================== (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)