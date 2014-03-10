MUMBAI, March 10 Indian chana futures ended higher on Monday as rains in top producer Madhya Pradesh state are expected to have damaged crop in some pockets. * The contract may extend gains in the next session, analysts said. * Hail and heavy rain has damaged rapeseed and chickpea crops as they ripened in India's main producing areas in the last 10 days, cutting output and pushing back harvests, government and industry officials said. * "We are still on the bullish side as weather concerns have hampered harvesting in Madhya Pradesh," said an analyst with Karvy Comtrade. * The April chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 2.05 percent higher at 3,388 rupees per 100 kg. The analyst had a target of 3,430 rupees. SUGAR Indian sugar futures ended up and are likely to extend gains due to improvement in demand and a likely fall in domestic sugar production. * The key April contract finished up 0.95 percent at 2,983 rupees per 100 kg. * Indian sugar mills produced 16.86 million tonnes in the first five months of the 2013/14 season that started on Oct. 1, down 10.5 percent from last year. OILSEEDS Indian soyoil futures ended up on dwindling supplies in local spot markets. * Analysts expect oilseeds and soyoil futures to open higher in the next trading session. * The April soyoil contract ended up 0.23 percent at 742.35 rupees per 10 kg, while the April soybean contract closed 0.02 percent lower at 4,302.50 rupees per 100 kg. * The key April rapeseed contract closed steady at 3,606 rupees per 100 kg. CUMIN SEEDS Cumin seeds, or jeera, fell on higher supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher production. * Analysts expect jeera futures to trade weak in the short term. The April contract fell 2.56 percent to close at 10,620 rupees per 100 kg. Earlier in the day, it hit a contract low of 10,460 rupees. TURMERIC Turmeric futures ended higher and may extend gains in the next session overseas demand though supplies from the new season crop and large carry-forward stocks may restrict the upside. * The key April contract ended up 1.23 percent at 7,220 rupees per 100 kg. GUAR SEED Guar seed futures ended weak due to higher production and lower export demand. * The March guar seed contract dropped 2.83 percent to close at 4,450 rupees per 100 kg. ================================================ Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs) ================================================ Contract Closing price Pct change April wheat 1,667 0.42 April corn 1,226 1.07 ============================================== (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar, editing by David Evans)