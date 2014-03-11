Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
NEW DELHI, March 11 Indian soyoil and oilseeds futures ended lower on Tuesday on profit-taking, reflecting the sentiment of rival palm oil.
Malaysian palm oil futures ended down on profit-taking after the tropical oil surged to a 17-month high in the previous session.
* The April soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 1.3 percent at 732.75 rupees ($12.04) per 10 kg.
* The April soybean contract closed 1.5 percent lower at 4,236 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key April rapeseed contract closed 1.2 percent down at 3,562 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended down, as fears of crop damage due to winter rains in some pockets during the final stage of maturity eased. Chana futures are likely to open lower on Wednesday.
* The April chana contract ended 0.4 percent down at 3,375 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended down after having risen sharply since the announcement of the export subsidy last month.
* The key April contract finished down 0.3 percent at 2,974 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEEDS
Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures were down on higher supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher production.
* Analysts expect jeera futures to trade weak in the short term. The April contract fell 0.6 percent to close at 10,555 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended down and may extend losses in the next session with the arrival of the new season harvest at spots.
* The key April contract ended down 0.2 percent at 7,210 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures ended up on short covering as supplies have started falling.
* The April guar seed contract rose 1.2 percent to close at 4,575 rupees per 100 kg.
================================================
Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs)
================================================
Contract Closing price Pct change
April wheat 1,577 0.5
April corn 1,232 0.5
============================================== [$1 = 60.875 Indian rupees] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
