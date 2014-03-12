NEW DELHI, March 12 Indian sugar futures ended higher on Wednesday, having touched a seven-month high during the day on expectations of a drop in output and higher demand in the upcoming summer season.

"Sugar futures are in an overbought territory and are likely to witness a correction in the next session," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* The key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange finished 2 percent up at 3,034 rupees ($49.81) per 100 kg. It hit a high of 3,042 rupees earlier in the day, the highest since Aug. 13, 2013.

* Sugar futures are expected to open higher on Thursday.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended higher as buyers took positions due to receding fresh supplies in spots.

* The April guar seed contract rose 1.6 percent to close at 4,650 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEEDS

Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures were up on short covering, reflecting a delay in harvest due to rains in some parts of western India. But overall sentiment continued to be weak due to expectations of higher output.

* Analysts say jeera futures may open up but are unlikely to sustain fresh buying interest. The April contract rose 0.6 percent to close at 10,620 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended down on liquidation as the new harvest, along with huge carryover stocks weighed on prices. Turmeric may open weak on Thursday.

* The key April contract ended down 3.6 percent at 6,950 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended down on fresh selling, as fears of crop damage due to winter rains vanished, speeding up new arrivals in spots. Chana may open weak in the next session.

* The April chana contract ended 2.3 percent down at 3,296 rupees per 100 kg.

SOYOIL & OILSEEDS

Indian soyoil and oilseeds futures extended losses on Wednesday on profit-taking, reflecting the sentiment of rival palm oil.

Malaysian palm oil futures fell to a one-week low as profit taking continued to weigh.

* The April soyoil contract ended down 0.9 percent at 726.2 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX.

* The April soybean contract ended 1.1 percent lower at 4,187.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract closed 1.7 percent down at 3,502 rupees per 100 kg.

================================================

Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs)

================================================

Contract Closing price Pct change

April wheat 1,563 -0.9

April corn 1,257 2.0

============================================== [$1 = 60.915 Indian Rupees] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)