NEW DELHI, March 13 Indian sugar futures closed up on Thursday as overseas sales from the world's second top producer improved, traders said.

Indian mills are exporting more raw sugar to Iran and Asian markets, aided by a production incentives package and recovering world prices, seizing market share from top exporter Brazil.

* The key May contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange finished 0.9 percent up at 3,128 rupees ($51.14) per 100 kg.

* Sugar futures are expected to open higher on Friday.

SOYOIL & OILSEEDS

Soy futures ended higher on bargain buying at lower levels, while new harvests kept rapeseed down. Soyoil and soybean could open up on Friday, but rapeseed is likely to open lower as fresh arrivals pick up in spots.

* The April soyoil contract ended up 0.2 percent at 727.1 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX.

* The April soybean contract ended 0.9 percent up at 4,226 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract closed 0.5 percent down at 3,487 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar futures ended up on slowing arrival of fresh supplies in spots.

* The April guar seed contract rose 0.2 percent to close at 4,660 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended weak on long liquidation due to fresh arrivals, while large stocks weighed on prices. Turmeric may open weak on Friday.

* The key April contract ended down 2.2 percent at 6,798 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEEDS

Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures were down on higher supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output.

* Jeera may open lower on lack of fresh buying interest. The April contract fell 0.8 percent to close at 10,540 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended down as weather concerns vanished, boosting production prospects. Chana may open weak in the next session.

* The April chana contract ended 0.5 percent down at 3,281 rupees per 100 kg.

================================================

Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs)

================================================

Contract Closing price Pct change

April wheat 1,574 0.7

April corn 1,265 0.6

============================================== [$1 = 61.1675 Indian Rupees] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)