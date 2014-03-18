MUMBAI, March 18 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday to hit a contract low, weighed down by rising supplies from the new season crop and on expectations of higher output.

* The trend looks weak and prices may continue to remain lower in the short term, analysts said.

* Jeera production is expected to rise to 6.5-7 million bags of 55 kg each in 2014, from 4.5-5 million bags a year earlier, due to an expanded area under cultivation and favourable weather, spot traders said.

* The key April contract ended down 1.14 percent at 9,985 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) after hitting a low of 9,955 rupees earlier in the day, a level last seen on Dec. 2, 2008.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended steady amid profit-taking, but may open firm in the next trading session due to a pick-up in local demand ahead of the summer season and on good exports.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer which starts in May in India, the world's largest sugar consumer.

* The key April contract ended almost flat at 3,060 rupees ($50.03) per 100 kg on the NCDEX after hitting a high of 3,092 rupees earlier in the day.

SOYOIL & OILSEEDS

Soybean futures ended up due to thin supplies in the local market and on firm cues from U.S. soybean futures.

* Analysts expect oilseeds and soyoil futures to open steady to stronger on Wednesday.

* Chicago soybean futures rose as stronger-than-expected domestic crushing data helped to further tighten U.S. supplies while corn and wheat also advanced.

* The April soybean contract ended higher 1.32 percent at 4,266 rupees per 100 kg, while the April soyoil contract closed up 0.82 percent at 722.25 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX.

* The key April rapeseed contract closed up 0.32 percent at 3,444 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended weaker on Tuesday and may open down in the next trading session on large stocks and lower-than-expected demand from overseas buyers.

* The April contract ended down 0.62 percent at 4,820 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell more than 3 percent on large stocks, new season supply and weak overseas demand.

* The key April contract ended down 2.95 percent at 6,582 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures closed lower on new season supply and expectations of higher output.

* The April chana contract ended down 0.24 percent at 3,261 rupees per 100 kg.

================================================ Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs) ================================================

Contract Closing price Pct change

April wheat 1,549 -0.45

April corn 1,209 -2.02

============================================== ($1 = 61.1650 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)