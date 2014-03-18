MUMBAI, March 18 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday to hit a contract
low, weighed down by rising supplies from the new season crop
and on expectations of higher output.
* The trend looks weak and prices may continue to remain
lower in the short term, analysts said.
* Jeera production is expected to rise to 6.5-7 million bags
of 55 kg each in 2014, from 4.5-5 million bags a year earlier,
due to an expanded area under cultivation and favourable
weather, spot traders said.
* The key April contract ended down 1.14 percent at
9,985 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) after hitting a low of 9,955 rupees
earlier in the day, a level last seen on Dec. 2, 2008.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended steady amid profit-taking, but
may open firm in the next trading session due to a pick-up in
local demand ahead of the summer season and on good exports.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer which starts in May in India,
the world's largest sugar consumer.
* The key April contract ended almost flat at 3,060
rupees ($50.03) per 100 kg on the NCDEX after hitting a high of
3,092 rupees earlier in the day.
SOYOIL & OILSEEDS
Soybean futures ended up due to thin supplies in the local
market and on firm cues from U.S. soybean futures.
* Analysts expect oilseeds and soyoil futures to open steady
to stronger on Wednesday.
* Chicago soybean futures rose as stronger-than-expected
domestic crushing data helped to further tighten U.S. supplies
while corn and wheat also advanced.
* The April soybean contract ended higher 1.32
percent at 4,266 rupees per 100 kg, while the April soyoil
contract closed up 0.82 percent at 722.25 rupees per 10
kg on the NCDEX.
* The key April rapeseed contract closed up 0.32
percent at 3,444 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures ended weaker on Tuesday and may open down
in the next trading session on large stocks and
lower-than-expected demand from overseas buyers.
* The April contract ended down 0.62 percent at
4,820 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell more than 3 percent on large stocks,
new season supply and weak overseas demand.
* The key April contract ended down 2.95 percent at
6,582 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures closed lower on new
season supply and expectations of higher output.
* The April chana contract ended down 0.24 percent
at 3,261 rupees per 100 kg.
================================================
Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs)
================================================
Contract Closing price Pct change
April wheat 1,549 -0.45
April corn 1,209 -2.02
==============================================
($1 = 61.1650 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)