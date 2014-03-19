MUMBAI, March 19 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures ended higher on Wednesday, tracking cues from the overseas market while slack supplies of soybeans in the local market aided the upside.

* Analysts expect oilseeds and soyoil futures to trade firmer in the next trading session.

* "Domestic supplies of soybeans are very low and the production estimate may also be revised lower than expected," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* U.S. soybeans rose for a third consecutive session, with strong demand for domestic crushing and exports set to tighten inventories.

* The April soybean contract ended higher 1.58 percent at 4,333.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a high of 4,348 rupees earlier in the day, a level last seen on July 12, 2012.

* The April soyoil contract closed up 1.36 percent at 732.10 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX, while the key April rapeseed contract ended higher 1.51 percent at 3,496 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures snapped a four-day losing streak on bargain-buying, supported by fresh export demand for the new season crop.

* Analysts, however, expect the short-term trend to be weak because of rising supplies and expectations of higher output.

* The key April contract ended up 2.05 percent at 10,190 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a low of 9,955 rupees on Tuesday, a level last seen on Dec. 2, 2008.

* Jeera production is expected to rise to 6.5-7 million bags of 55 kg each in 2014, from 4.5-5 million bags a year earlier, due to an expanded area under cultivation and favourable weather, spot traders said.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher on some short-covering, though rising supply from the new season crop, expectations of higher output and weak local demand may weigh on prices in the next session.

* The April chana contract ended up 1.53 percent at 3,311 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell as traders booked profit at higher levels, outweighing improved domestic demand and good overseas shipment.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer which starts in May in India, the world's largest sugar consumer.

* The key April contract ended 0.23 percent down at 3,053 rupees ($49.98) per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract has risen 14.17 percent since its close on Jan. 30.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell more than 1 percent due to weak demand amid higher output and large stocks.

* The April contract ended down 1.14 percent at 4,765 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on large stocks, new season supply and weak overseas demand.

* The key April contract ended down 0.52 percent at 6,548 rupees per 100 kg. ================================================ Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs) ================================================

Contract Closing price Pct change

April wheat 1,556 +0.45

April corn 1,231 +1.82 ============================================== ($1 = 61.0862 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)