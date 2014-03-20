NEW DELHI, March 20 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on Thursday as arrivals from the new season crop picked up, swelling supplies when domestic demand is relatively weak.

* But analysts believe prices may rise if government agencies find that recent hailstorms and heavy rains have damaged the crop in the western state of Maharashtra and the central state of Madhya Pradesh.

* India will provide 13.5 billion rupees ($221.29 million) to farmers affected by heavy rains and hailstorms in the two key producing states, a government source said on Thursday.

* The April chana contract ended down 0.45 percent at 3,296 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell due to higher production after farmers expanded the area under cultivation and on large stocks from the old crop and sluggish demand.

* The April contract ended down 0.21 percent at 4,755 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on rising supplies from the new season crop and on expectations of higher output.

* The key April contract ended down 2.45 percent at 9,940 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a low of 9,955 rupees on Tuesday, a level last seen on Dec. 2, 2008.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on large stocks, new season supply and weak overseas demand.

* The key April contract ended down 0.28 percent at 6,412 rupees per 100 kg.

SOYOIL & OILSEEDS

* The April soybean contract ended 0.65 percent down at 4,305.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The April soyoil contract closed 1.17 percent lower at 723.50 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX, while the key April rapeseed contract ended 1.09 percent lower at 3,458 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

* The key April contract edged up 0.06 percent to 3,055 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

================================================ Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs) ================================================

Contract Closing price Pct change

April wheat 1,581 +1.61

April corn 1,222 -0.73 ============================================== ($1 = 61.0050 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)