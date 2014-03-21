MUMBAI, March 21 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures bounced back after hitting a contract low on Friday on value-buying, supported by some export demand, though large supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output are seen weighing on prices in the short term.

* "Some bounce-back is seen at lower levels but the trend is still weak because daily supplies are high and demand is not supportive," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst with Kotak Commodities.

* The key April contract ended up 1.51 percent at 10,090 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) after hitting a low of 9,870 rupees earlier in the day.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell following weakness in overseas markets and on weak local demand.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell to a three-week low, tracking weakness in competing edible oil markets, while downbeat export data and improving weather conditions also weighed on prices.

* The April soybean contract ended lower 1.33 percent at 4,248 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while the April soyoil contract fell 1.76 percent to 710.75 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract ended 1.42 percent lower at 3,409 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to a pick-up in supplies from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan amid sluggish local demand.

* The trend looks weak in the short term but concerns about the crop damage due to recent hailstorms and heavy rains in the western state of Maharashtra and the central state of Madhya Pradesh, may provide some support to prices, analysts said.

* India will provide 13.5 billion rupees ($221.29 million) to farmers affected by heavy rains and hailstorms in the two key producing states, a government source said on Thursday.

* The April chana contract ended down 1.43 percent at 3,249 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended almost steady amid profit-taking, while a pick-up in local demand ahead of summer, and good overseas shipment supported the sweetener.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer which starts in May in India, the world's largest sugar consumer.

* The key April contract edged up 0.03 percent to 3,056 rupees ($49.89) per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract has risen 14.29 percent since its close on Jan. 30.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell on higher production, large stocks from the old crop and sluggish demand.

* The April contract ended down 1.05 percent at 4,705 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on some fresh export demand, though mounting stocks and new season supply limited the upside.

* The key April contract ended up 0.65 percent at 6,454 rupees per 100 kg.

================================================ Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs) ================================================

Contract Closing price Pct change

April wheat 1,578 -0.19

April corn 1,213 -0.74 ============================================== ($1 = 61.2550 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)