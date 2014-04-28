MUMBAI, April 28 Indian soyoil futures were
trading higher on Monday, tracking gains in overseas palm oil
prices, while soybean futures ended up on falling local
supplies.
* Soybean and soyoil futures are likely to open higher on
Tuesday on spot market demand, analysts said.
* At 1235 GMT, the May soyoil contract was up 0.88
percent at 727.40 rupees ($11.99) per 10 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a near one-week high on
Monday, lifted by gains in China and U.S. soyoil markets, while
positive export data late last week fuelled optimism of a
recovery in demand for the tropical oil.
* The May soybean contract closed 3.25 percent
higher at 4,834.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the May rapeseed
contract ended up 1.09 percent to 3,598 rupees per 100
kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures edged down on subdued demand in local spot
markets, though the downside was restricted by an estimated drop
in production.
* The key May contract was down 0.06 percent at
3,247 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar futures are expected to open higher in the next
session as bulk consumers are likely to increase purchases at
lower prices, dealers said.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures ended higher and may extend gains in the
next session due to forecast of a weak monsoon and on a decline
in the daily supplies and some fresh demand from exporters.
* The May contract closed 3.99 percent higher at
5,475 rupees per 100 kg.
* India is likely to have below-average monsoon rainfall in
2014, raising the possibility that drought could stoke inflation
and hit a sluggish economy dependent on the elements because
half the country's farmland lacks irrigation.
CUMIN SEED
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended weak due to
sluggish demand from local buyers and exporters amid good
supplies in the local market.
* The key May contract ended 0.70 percent down at
10,645 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures edged up on some fresh exports inquiries
and a slight drop in supply, though higher stocks limited the
upside.
* The key May contract ended up 0.08 percent at
7,010 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures inched up on some local
demand, though a rise supplies from the new season crop in top
producing Madhya Pradesh state could weigh on prices in the next
session.
* The May chana contract edged up 0.06 percent to
3,126 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The May corn contract was up 0.69 percent at 1,163
rupees per 100 kg, while May wheat ended up 0.19 percent
at 1,546 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 60.6550 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)