MUMBAI, April 28 Indian soyoil futures were trading higher on Monday, tracking gains in overseas palm oil prices, while soybean futures ended up on falling local supplies.

* Soybean and soyoil futures are likely to open higher on Tuesday on spot market demand, analysts said.

* At 1235 GMT, the May soyoil contract was up 0.88 percent at 727.40 rupees ($11.99) per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a near one-week high on Monday, lifted by gains in China and U.S. soyoil markets, while positive export data late last week fuelled optimism of a recovery in demand for the tropical oil.

* The May soybean contract closed 3.25 percent higher at 4,834.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the May rapeseed contract ended up 1.09 percent to 3,598 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures edged down on subdued demand in local spot markets, though the downside was restricted by an estimated drop in production.

* The key May contract was down 0.06 percent at 3,247 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar futures are expected to open higher in the next session as bulk consumers are likely to increase purchases at lower prices, dealers said.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended higher and may extend gains in the next session due to forecast of a weak monsoon and on a decline in the daily supplies and some fresh demand from exporters.

* The May contract closed 3.99 percent higher at 5,475 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is likely to have below-average monsoon rainfall in 2014, raising the possibility that drought could stoke inflation and hit a sluggish economy dependent on the elements because half the country's farmland lacks irrigation.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended weak due to sluggish demand from local buyers and exporters amid good supplies in the local market.

* The key May contract ended 0.70 percent down at 10,645 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures edged up on some fresh exports inquiries and a slight drop in supply, though higher stocks limited the upside.

* The key May contract ended up 0.08 percent at 7,010 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures inched up on some local demand, though a rise supplies from the new season crop in top producing Madhya Pradesh state could weigh on prices in the next session.

* The May chana contract edged up 0.06 percent to 3,126 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The May corn contract was up 0.69 percent at 1,163 rupees per 100 kg, while May wheat ended up 0.19 percent at 1,546 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 60.6550 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)