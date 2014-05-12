MUMBAI May 12 Sugar futures fell on Monday due to subdued demand and weak exports, though expectations of lower production restricted the downside.

* At 1258 GMT, the key May contract was down 0.38 percent at 3,115 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The contract may open down on Tuesday.

OILSEEDS

Indian soyoil futures rose on some lower-level buying, while soybeans closed weaker on subdued demand.

* The May soyoil contract was up 0.47 percent at 720.45 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX.

* The May soybean contract ended 0.89 percent lower at 4,629 rupees per 100 kg, while the May rapeseed contract rose 1.01 percent to end at 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar futures ended down on profit-taking after rising sharply last week on forecast of a weak monsoon.

* The May contract closed 1.32 percent lower at 5,235 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is likely to have below-average monsoon rainfall in 2014, raising the possibility that drought could stoke inflation and hit a sluggish economy dependent on the elements because half the country's farmland lacks irrigation.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher on bargain buying, though rising supplies from the new season crop in Madhya Pradesh state and subdued local demand kept the upside limited.

* The May chana contract ended 0.34 percent higher at 2,996 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended weaker due to large stocks and subdued demand from overseas buyers.

* Turmeric futures are seen opening weaker on Tuesday.

* The key May contract ended down 1.17 percent at 6,426 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures jumped to their intra-day limit due to firm export demand, though large supplies in spot markets and weak local and overseas demand weighed on sentiment.

* The key May contract ended 3.95 percent higher at 11,185 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The May corn contract ended 3.22 percent down at 1,081 rupees per 100 kg, while May wheat gained 0.70 percent to 1,553 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)