MUMBAI May 13 Indian oilseeds fell on Tuesday, weighed down by weak local demand, though positive cues from international markets kept the downside limited.

* The June soybean contract closed 1.94 percent lower at 4,650 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, while the May rapeseed contract fell 0.46 percent to 3,484 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 0133 GMT, the May soyoil contract was up 0.01 percent at 718 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures were lower on sluggish local demand and subdued exports, though an estimated drop in production lent some support.

* The key May contract was down 0.29 percent at 3,078 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar futures are likely to extend losses on Wednesday's evening trade. The morning session is shut for a local holiday.

* Meanwhile, the federal government reduced the export subsidy by 1,056 rupees per tonne for April and May to 2,277 rupees.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended lower as traders booked profits after a recent rally in prices.

* The May contract closed 0.19 percent lower at 5,225 rupees per 100 kg.

* The commodity gained 22 percent from April 22 to May 5 on forecasts of a weak monsoon and thin arrivals.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended lower as large supplies from the new season crop in Madhya Pradesh state amid subdued local demand, weighed on sentiment.

* The May chana contract ended 0.27 percent lower at 2,981 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on fresh exports inquiries and a slight drop in supply, though lower-than-expected export demand limited the gains.

* The key May contract ended up 0.96 percent at 6,488 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged down on slack demand from local buyers and below-expected overseas demand amid sufficient supplies in the local market.

* The key May contract ended 0.80 percent down at 11,095 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The May corn contract ended 1.19 percent higher at 1,109 rupees per 100 kg, while May wheat slipped 0.45 percent at 1,560 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar, editing by David Evans)