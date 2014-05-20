MUMBAI May 20 Indian soybean futures ended higher on Tuesday on slack local supplies amid spot demand and bullish cues from the international market, while overseas demand for rapeseed meal helped rapeseed futures.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open steady in the next session due to limited supplies in spot markets.

* The key June soybean contract closed up 1.71 percent at 4,530 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, while the June rapeseed contract edged up 0.32 percent at 3,486 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1220 GMT, the June soyoil contract was up 0.33 percent at 688.80 rupees per 10 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose on a forecast of lower rains this season that could hurt sowing, while thin supplies also aided sentiment.

* The June contract ended up 1.16 percent at 5,220 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures edged down due to large supplies at the local market and subdued demand.

* The June contract is expected to trade in the range of 2,975-3,050 in the short term, analysts said.

* The key June contract was down 0.07 percent at 3,023 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on weak overseas and local demand. The spice is likely to open lower on Wednesday.

* The key June contract finished 0.57 percent down at 6,588 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on subdued export demand amid sufficient supplies in the local market.

* At Unjha, the key market in Gujarat state, daily arrivals have been around 20,000-25,000 bags (60 kg each).

* The key June contract closed down 1.01 percent at 11,260 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures fell on sluggish demand and forecast of bumper production.

* The June chana contract fell 0.10 percent to 2,975 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

Corn futures rose on some lower-level buying, while wheat futures ended weak.

* The June corn contract was 0.80 percent higher at 1,136 rupees per 100 kg, while June wheat nudged down 0.64 percent to 1,561 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)