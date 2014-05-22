MUMBAI May 22 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Thursday on spot demand, while bullish cues from the international market also aided sentiment.

* U.S. soybean futures rose for a second straight session on Thursday to their highest since April 29, with tight U.S. old-crop supplies continuing to underpin the market.

* The key June soybean contract closed up 3.42 percent at 4,655 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, while the June rapeseed contract rose 1.11 percent to close at 3,473 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1305 GMT, the June soyoil contract was 0.89 percent higher at 694.05 rupees per 10 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose on concerns over likely lower sowing due to poor prices, forecast for patchy rains and slack local supplies.

* Guar futures are expected to trade higher on Friday.

* Farmers are likely to decrease the area under guar sowing due to lower prices this year and deficient rains, traders said.

* The June contract ended up 1.74 percent at 5,260 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures were steady as higher supplies in the spot market outweighed weak spot demand.

* Sugar is expected to open steady to weak on Friday, analysts said.

* The key June contract edged up 0.03 percent to 3,014 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended higher as a forecast for patchy rains could hurt sowing though large stocks limited the upside.

* The key June contract ended 0.53 percent up at 6,458 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on some short-covering though they are expected to open weak in the next session on higher-than-expected supplies and weak demand.

* At Unjha, the key market in Gujarat state, daily average arrivals have been around 20,000-25,000 bags (60 kg each).

* The key June contract closed up 1 percent at 11,125 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures bounced back from a contract low hit early on Thursday as bargain buying outweighed large local supplies.

* The June chana contract rose 1.55 percent to 2,943 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 2,883 rupees earlier in the day.

CORN, WHEAT

The June corn contract was 0.36 percent higher at 1,128 rupees per 100 kg, while June wheat fell 0.77 percent to 1,542 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)