MUMBAI May 23 Indian soybean futures rose on Friday, supported by local demand and firm cues from the U.S. soybean futures.

* Soyoil, however, fell tracking bearish cues from Malaysian palm oil futures.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged down on Friday, falling for five out of six sessions as a stronger ringgit dampened buying interest from overseas investors and refiners. (ID:nL3N0O91KN)

* The key June soybean contract closed up 1.35 percent at 4,718 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, while the June rapeseed contract fell 0.14 percent to close at 3,468 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1218 GMT, the June soyoil contract was 0.10 percent lower at 692.25 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell slightly due to large spot supplies and weak spot demand.

* Sugar is expected to trade range-bound on Monday, analysts said.

* The key June contract edged down 0.03 percent to 3,009 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell more than 2 percent on higher stocks and slack overseas demand.

* Turmeric futures are seen trading weak on Monday as well, analysts said.

* The key June contract ended 2.23 percent down at 6,314 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up on some fresh overseas enquiries, though higher-than-expected spot supplies restricted the upside.

* At Unjha, the key market in Gujarat state, daily average arrivals have been around 20,000-25,000 bags (60 kg each).

* The key June contract closed up 0.45 percent at 11,175 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose and are seen opening up on Monday on concerns that farmers may reduce the acreage due to unattractive prices, forecast for patchy rains and slack local supplies.

* The June contract ended up 1.14 percent at 5,320 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures hit a contract low early on Friday due to large spot supplies and lower-than-expected demand.

* The June chana contract fell 1.66 percent to 2,894 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 2,875 rupees earlier in the day.

CORN, WHEAT

The June corn contract was 0.62 percent lower at 1,124 rupees per 100 kg, while June wheat was up 0.19 percent at 1,545 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)