MUMBAI May 23 Indian soybean futures rose on
Friday, supported by local demand and firm cues from the U.S.
soybean futures.
* Soyoil, however, fell tracking bearish cues from Malaysian
palm oil futures.
* Malaysian palm oil futures edged down on Friday, falling
for five out of six sessions as a stronger ringgit dampened
buying interest from overseas investors and refiners.
(ID:nL3N0O91KN)
* The key June soybean contract closed up 1.35
percent at 4,718 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange, while the June rapeseed contract
fell 0.14 percent to close at 3,468 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1218 GMT, the June soyoil contract was 0.10
percent lower at 692.25 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures fell slightly due to large spot supplies and
weak spot demand.
* Sugar is expected to trade range-bound on Monday, analysts
said.
* The key June contract edged down 0.03 percent to
3,009 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell more than 2 percent on higher stocks
and slack overseas demand.
* Turmeric futures are seen trading weak on Monday as well,
analysts said.
* The key June contract ended 2.23 percent down at
6,314 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up on some fresh
overseas enquiries, though higher-than-expected spot supplies
restricted the upside.
* At Unjha, the key market in Gujarat state, daily average
arrivals have been around 20,000-25,000 bags (60 kg each).
* The key June contract closed up 0.45 percent at
11,175 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures rose and are seen opening up on Monday on
concerns that farmers may reduce the acreage due to unattractive
prices, forecast for patchy rains and slack local supplies.
* The June contract ended up 1.14 percent at 5,320
rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures hit a contract low early on
Friday due to large spot supplies and lower-than-expected
demand.
* The June chana contract fell 1.66 percent to 2,894
rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 2,875 rupees
earlier in the day.
CORN, WHEAT
The June corn contract was 0.62 percent lower at
1,124 rupees per 100 kg, while June wheat was up 0.19
percent at 1,545 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)