NEW DELHI Aug 25 Indian guar futures fell sharply on Monday due to profit-taking as the monsoon rains improved beyond expectations during the current month over growing areas of the western region.

* "Guar went through an overbought situation due to the weakness in the monsoon but a phase of correction has started as the rains improved in August," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* The October contract ended down 4.3 percent at 6,257 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange (NCDEX).

* The contract is likely to open down on Tuesday.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on a correction as growing areas of Andhra Pradesh state in south India received good rains, improving prospects for the crop.

* The key September contract fell 1.6 percent to close at 6,506 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures fell as market sentiment about its output improved due to more-than-expected coverage despite this year's weak monsoon.

* But chana futures may rise in the coming sessions on hopes of a pickup in demand ahead of festivals.

* The September contract closed down 1.1 percent at 2,864 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as the area under cultivation expanded due to the late surge in monsoon rains over major producing areas of the western state of Gujarat.

The contract is likely to open down on a correction in the next session, but fresh export inquiries are expected to support prices in the short run.

* The key September contract ended down 1.0 percent at 11,085 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soyoil futures rose on buying interest ahead of the festival season that starts from next month.

* But soybean futures were down as acreage of the main summer oilseed crop improved with the late revival of the monsoon rains over growing areas of central India.

* Favourable weather aided growth of the planted soybean crop and also kept buying interests away.

* Rapeseed futures ended up on stockist-buying interests as its meal is in demand for exports.

* At 1258 GMT, the key September soyoil contract was up 0.9 percent at 621 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX.

* The key October soybean contract closed 1.6 percent lower at 3,366 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while the September rapeseed contract rose 2.1 percent to 3,568 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures traded down on profit-taking after the market discounted the impact of last week's government decision to raise the import duty.

* On Friday, India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, raised the import duty on the sweetener to 25 percent from 15 percent as part of efforts to help regional mills struggling with lower prices and higher stocks.

* The key September contract was down 0.5 percent at 3,045 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The September corn contract edged up 0.6 percent to 1,152 rupees per 100 kg. September wheat was 0.2 percent down at 1,577 rupees per 100 kg.

[$1 = 60.565 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)