NEW DELHI Aug 26 Indian guar futures fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday due to profit-taking as a revival in monsoon rains improved output prospects for the crop in the western region.

* "Revival in the monsoon has eased the overbought situation in guar," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* The October contract ended 1.9 percent down at 5,873 rupees ($97.19) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange (NCDEX).

* The contract is expected to continue the downtrend in the next couple of sessions, including Wednesday.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended flat though after witnessing some short-covering amid export enquiries.

* The key September contract closed flat at 6,506 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures fell as market sentiments about output prospects improved due to higher coverage despite a weak monsoon this year.

* But chana futures are expected to rise in the coming sessions on hopes of a pick-up in demand ahead of festivals.

* The September contract closed down 0.2 percent at 2,856 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up due to the return of traders' buying interest at low levels.

The contract is likely to open down on a correction in the next session, but fresh export inquiries are expected to support the prices in the short run.

* The key September contract ended up 0.6 percent at 11,150 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Soyoil futures exhibited weakness, taking cues from overseas sentiments in rival palm oil futures, while favourable weather conditions in the soybean growing areas of central India kept buying interest away.

* Malaysian palm oil futures failed to hold on to earlier gains and inched down as worries of plentiful supplies of rival edible oils alongside rising palm oil production continued to pressure prices.

* Rapeseed futures were down on profit-taking as stockist buying interest for overseas sales for rapeseed meal eased.

* At 1:12 GMT, the key September soyoil contract was down 0.5 percent at 618 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX.

* The key October soybean contract closed 0.8 percent lower at 3,339 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while the October rapeseed contract was down 0.03 percent at 3,600 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures traded down on profit-taking for a third session since Friday as the domestic market discounted the impact of the Indian government's decision to raise import duty.

* On Friday, India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, raised the import duty on the sweetener to 25 percent from 15 percent as part of efforts to help regional mills struggling with lower prices and higher stocks.

* The key September contract was down 0.1 percent at 3,045 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

September corn contract edged up 0.4 percent at 1,147 rupees per 100 kg. September wheat was 0.2 percent down at 1,574 rupees per 100 kg.

[$1 = 60.43 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)