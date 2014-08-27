NEW DELHI Aug 27 Indian guar futures fell on
Wednesday for a fifth session in a row due to profit-taking as
prospects of output improved with the spread of monsoon rains
over growing areas.
* "Overall sentiment for farm commodities including guar is
bearish as rainfall is forecast to improve in the central and
southern regions over the next 2-3 days," said Chowda Reddy, a
senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.
* The October contract ended 1.8 percent down at
5,769 rupees ($95.43) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivative Exchange (NCDEX).
* The contract is likely to open weak on Thursday.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended lower as rains in the leading
producing state of Tamil Nadu boosted production prospects.
* The key September contract closed 0.7 percent down
at 6,462 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures fell on profit-taking as
production prospects improved with the monsoon rains.
* The September contract closed down 1.0 percent at
2,826 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures were almost flat though they witnessed some
profit-taking as supplies exceeded demand in spots.
* The key September contract was almost flat at
3,045 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up on buying interest at
low levels.
* The key September contract ended up 0.3 percent at
11,185 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract is likely to open up on export enquiries.
OIL COMPLEX
Indian soyoil futures traded up, taking cues from the early
trend in rival palm oil futures in Malaysia where the benchmark
palm contract hit a near one-month high, lifted by
improved sentiment about global demand for U.S. soybean.
* Favourable weather conditions in soybean-growing areas of
central India kept fresh buying interest away.
* Rapeseed ended down on profit-taking as stockists' buying
interest for overseas sales for rapeseed meal vanished.
* At 12:55 GMT, the key September soyoil contract
was up 0.4 percent at 622 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX.
* The key October soybean contract closed 0.1
percent lower at 3,335 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while the
October rapeseed contract was down 1.3 percent at 3,554
rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
September corn contract edged down 0.2 percent to
1,139 rupees per 100 kg. September wheat was 1.2 percent
down at 1,555 rupees per 100 kg.
[$1 = 60.45 Indian rupee]
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)