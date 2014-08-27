NEW DELHI Aug 27 Indian guar futures fell on Wednesday for a fifth session in a row due to profit-taking as prospects of output improved with the spread of monsoon rains over growing areas.

* "Overall sentiment for farm commodities including guar is bearish as rainfall is forecast to improve in the central and southern regions over the next 2-3 days," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* The October contract ended 1.8 percent down at 5,769 rupees ($95.43) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange (NCDEX).

* The contract is likely to open weak on Thursday.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended lower as rains in the leading producing state of Tamil Nadu boosted production prospects.

* The key September contract closed 0.7 percent down at 6,462 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures fell on profit-taking as production prospects improved with the monsoon rains.

* The September contract closed down 1.0 percent at 2,826 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures were almost flat though they witnessed some profit-taking as supplies exceeded demand in spots.

* The key September contract was almost flat at 3,045 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up on buying interest at low levels.

* The key September contract ended up 0.3 percent at 11,185 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely to open up on export enquiries.

OIL COMPLEX

Indian soyoil futures traded up, taking cues from the early trend in rival palm oil futures in Malaysia where the benchmark palm contract hit a near one-month high, lifted by improved sentiment about global demand for U.S. soybean.

* Favourable weather conditions in soybean-growing areas of central India kept fresh buying interest away.

* Rapeseed ended down on profit-taking as stockists' buying interest for overseas sales for rapeseed meal vanished.

* At 12:55 GMT, the key September soyoil contract was up 0.4 percent at 622 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX.

* The key October soybean contract closed 0.1 percent lower at 3,335 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while the October rapeseed contract was down 1.3 percent at 3,554 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

September corn contract edged down 0.2 percent to 1,139 rupees per 100 kg. September wheat was 1.2 percent down at 1,555 rupees per 100 kg. [$1 = 60.45 Indian rupee] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)