MUMBAI, Sept 15 Indian soyoil futures rose on Monday tracking cues from Malaysian palm oil futures.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a one-month high on Monday, lifted by gains in U.S. and China soyoil markets and a surge in exports of the tropical oil in the first half of the month.

* India's vegetable oil imports in August touched a record 1.3 million tonnes, a trade body said, helped by the highest ever soyoil imports on expectations of a poor soybean harvest.

* At 1259 GMT, the key October soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.35 percent at 584.20 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key October soybean contract closed 1.07 percent higher at 3,211 rupees per 100 kg.

* The October rapeseed contract finished down 0.14 percent at 3,582 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell on sluggish spot demand, large supplies and lack of fresh export orders.

* The key October contract was down 1.19 percent at 2,830 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 2,811 rupees early in the day.

* Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday India's 2014/15 sugar output will not be less than the annual demand despite apprehensions that mills in the biggest cane producing state of Uttar Pradesh will not start operations in the new season beginning October.

* However, traders expect local sugar demand to pick up in the coming days ahead of key festivals.

* In the next few weeks, India will celebrate the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, a time when sugar demand goes up.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on demand from millers and a rise in local buying ahead of festivals, though hopes of higher sowing of the winter-sown crop due to good rainfall in the top producing state of Madhya Pradesh restricted the upside.

* It is expected to trade steady in the next session, analysts said.

* The October contract closed 0.32 percent higher at 2,813 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell on a drop in demand from local millers and may open weak on Tuesday.

* The October contract ended 0.84 percent lower at 5,550 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended steady as concerns about the quality of the crop was offset by weak export demand.

* The key October contract closed steady at 6,078 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up on some fresh export demand though prospects of higher output due to good rainfall in top producing Gujarat state limited the upside.

* The key October contract closed 0.04 percent up at 10,780 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The September corn contract edged up 0.36 percent to 1,101 rupees per 100 kg. October wheat slipped 0.06 percent to 1,567 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)