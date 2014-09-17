MUMBAI, Sept 17 Indian soyoil futures rose on Wednesday on a pick-up in local demand while firm cues from Malaysian palm oil futures aided the upside although soybean and rapeseed futures ended weak on profit-taking after previous gains.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a more-than-one-month high on Wednesday, reversing intraday losses caused by a bout of technical correction, as hopes of stronger exports provided support.

* At 1234 GMT, the key October soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.86 percent at 601 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key October soybean contract closed 1.66 percent lower at 3,264 rupees per 100 kg. The contract had risen 3.36 percent on Tuesday.

* The October rapeseed contract slipped 0.25 percent lower at 3,634 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell on Wednesday and may open weak on Thursday as well due to large spot supply and lower-than-expected demand.

* The key October contract was down 0.73 percent at 2,862 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect local sugar demand to pick up in the coming days, ahead of key festivals.

* In the next few weeks, India will celebrate the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, a time when sugar demand goes up.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended weak on profit-taking on hopes of higher sowing in the winter season though festival demand is seen supporting prices in the next trading session.

* The October contract closed 0.87 percent lower at 2,842 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chickpea is a winter-sown crop for which sowing starts in October and harvesting is done in March.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell as traders chose to book profits at higher levels though some spot demand and thin supply are seen aiding prices on Thursday.

* The October contract ended 1.23 percent lower at 5,701 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on higher carry-forward stocks and weak exports.

* The key October contract closed down 1.56 percent at 6,044 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures slipped on hopes of higher sowing in the upcoming season due to good rainfall in top producing Gujarat state.

* The key October contract closed 0.32 percent down at 10,875 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera futures are expected to open weak on Thursday.

CORN, WHEAT

The October corn contract ended unchanged at 1,118 rupees per 100 kg. October wheat rose 0.31 percent to 1,601 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)