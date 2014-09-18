MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian soyoil futures were lower on Thursday due to profit-taking after recent gains while sluggish export demand for soymeal weighed on soybean futures.

* Overseas soymeal sales by India - Asia's top oilmeal exporter - plunged to 2,778 tonnes in August from 6,635 tonnes a month ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

* At 1215 GMT, the key October soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was down 0.42 percent at 603.05 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key October soybean contract closed 1.16 percent lower at 3,226 rupees per 100 kg.

* The October rapeseed contract rose 0.66 percent to 3,658 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell and may continue open weak in the next session on higher availability and weak demand.

* India, the world's second biggest sugar producer after Brazil, is likely to churn out a surplus for the fifth straight year despite erratic rainfall in key growing areas, a leading industry body said on Wednesday.

* The key October contract was down 0.17 percent at 2,863 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on a pick-up in local demand ahead of festivals though hopes of higher sowing in the winter season restricted the upside.

* Chana futures are likely to open up on Friday.

* The October contract closed 0.14 percent higher at 2,847 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chickpea is a winter-sown crop for which sowing starts in October and harvesting is done in March.

* In the next few weeks, India will celebrate the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, a time when sugar demand goes up.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures slipped on profit-booking but may open steady on Friday on some spot demand amid thin supply.

* The October contract ended 0.10 percent lower at 5,695 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell and may continue to trade weak in the next session, weighed by large carry-forward stocks and weak exports.

* The key October contract closed down 1.65 percent at 5,944 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended weak on prospects of higher sowing in the upcoming season due to good rainfall in top producing Gujarat state.

* The key October contract closed 1.06 percent down at 10,760 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera futures are expected to open weak on Thursday.

CORN, WHEAT

The October corn contract ended 0.90 percent down at 1,099 rupees per 100 kg. October wheat ended unchanged at 1,601 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)