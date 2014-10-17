MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian soybean futures rose on Friday as lower-than-expected supplies from the new season crop due to delayed sowing lifted prices.

* Soyoil futures, however, fell on higher imports of edible oils.

* The key November soybean contract closed 0.89 percent higher at 3,069 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.

* The November rapeseed contract closed steady at 3,654 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1252 GMT, the key November soyoil contract was down 0.10 percent at 580.25 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures were weak due to limited demand in the local market amid ample supply.

* Sugar futures are likely to trade weak in the near term.

* The key December contract slipped 0.04 percent to 2,784 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures slipped on profit-taking though a rise in the local consumption of dal and chana flour in the festive season are expected to support prices on Monday.

* The November contract fell 0.48 percent to 2,886 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures dropped on higher output and arrivals from the new season crop.

* The November contract ended 1.65 percent lower at 5,493 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended lower on large stocks and subdued export demand but concerns about lower yield could support prices on Monday.

* The key November contract closed 2.20 percent lower at 6,040 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up on overseas demand though higher arrivals limited the upside.

* The key November contract closed up 0.23 percent at 10,960 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The November corn contract was down 0.19 percent at 1,065 rupees per 100 kg, while November wheat rose 0.76 percent to 1,599 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)