NEW DELHI Oct 21 Indian soyoil futures saw buying support on Tuesday, taking cue from rival palm oil, while soybeans went through short-covering as growers held back arrival of new harvest before Diwali.

* Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher, recouping last session's losses with expectations of lower output and higher soybean prices underpinning the market.

* Rapeseed rose on diminishing stocks before the new planting season starts after the festival of Diwali later this week.

* At 1250 GMT, the key November soyoil contract was up 0.6 percent at 576 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.

* The key November soybean contract closed almost flat at 3,003 rupees per 100 kg

* The November rapeseed contract closed 0.2 percent up at 3,655 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell due to lack of buying interest from stockists due to ample supplies in spot markets.

* The key December contract fell 0.6 percent to 2,780 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures fell on profit-taking, though a rise in domestic consumption during the peak festival season in the run-up to Diwali could support prices this week.

* The November contract fell 0.5 percent to close at 2,855 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures witnessed dull trading as majority of the spot markets in north India remained in festive mood.

* The November contract ended almost flat at 5,492 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended down on profit-taking in the absence of any major export deals.

* The key November contract closed 0.1 percent down at 6,062 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up on export demand, though high arrivals limited the gain.

* The key November contract closed up 0.1 percent at 11,005 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The November corn contract was up 0.6 percent at 1,064 rupees per 100 kg, while November wheat fell 0.3 percent to 1,605 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)