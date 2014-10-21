NEW DELHI Oct 21 Indian soyoil futures saw
buying support on Tuesday, taking cue from rival palm oil, while
soybeans went through short-covering as growers held back
arrival of new harvest before Diwali.
* Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher, recouping last
session's losses with expectations of lower output and higher
soybean prices underpinning the market.
* Rapeseed rose on diminishing stocks before the new
planting season starts after the festival of Diwali later this
week.
* At 1250 GMT, the key November soyoil contract was
up 0.6 percent at 576 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity
& Derivatives Exchange.
* The key November soybean contract closed almost
flat at 3,003 rupees per 100 kg
* The November rapeseed contract closed 0.2 percent
up at 3,655 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures fell due to lack of buying interest from
stockists due to ample supplies in spot markets.
* The key December contract fell 0.6 percent to
2,780 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures fell on profit-taking, though a
rise in domestic consumption during the peak festival season in
the run-up to Diwali could support prices this week.
* The November contract fell 0.5 percent to close at
2,855 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures witnessed dull trading as majority
of the spot markets in north India remained in festive mood.
* The November contract ended almost flat at 5,492
rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended down on profit-taking in the absence
of any major export deals.
* The key November contract closed 0.1 percent down
at 6,062 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up on export demand,
though high arrivals limited the gain.
* The key November contract closed up 0.1 percent at
11,005 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The November corn contract was up 0.6 percent at
1,064 rupees per 100 kg, while November wheat fell 0.3
percent to 1,605 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)