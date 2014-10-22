NEW DELHI Oct 22 Indian soyoil futures rose due to short covering on Wednesday, while soybeans witnessed buying support as growers held back arrival of new harvest before Diwali.

* Traders said the buying support took place amid concerns on soybean harvest in the United States and worries about delay in sowing of the oilseed crop in Brazil.

* Rapeseed futures rose on thin stocks before the new sowing season starts after the festival of Diwali.

* At 1230 GMT, the key November soyoil contract was up 1.3 percent at 584 rupees ($9.5) per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.

* The key November soybean contract closed 2.9 percent up at 3,090 rupees per 100 kg

* The November rapeseed contract closed 1.2 percent up at 3,697 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up on export demand.

* The key November contract closed up 2.5 percent at 11,285 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on short covering and a rise in domestic demand ahead of the festival of lights.

* The November contract rose 2.2 percent to close at 2,918 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures witnessed short covering amid poor arrival of new harvest.

* The November contract ended 0.6 percent up at 5,523 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up on short covering as supplies were short just before Diwali. The festival of lights will be celebrated on Thursday and markets will remain closed.

* The key November contract closed 0.3 percent up at 6,080 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar declined on lack of buying interest from stockists due to ample supplies in spot markets.

* The key December contract fell 0.2 percent to 2,782 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The November corn contract was up 1.3 percent at 1,086 rupees per 100 kg, while November wheat almost flat at 1,607 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)