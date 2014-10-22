NEW DELHI Oct 22 Indian soyoil futures rose due
to short covering on Wednesday, while soybeans witnessed buying
support as growers held back arrival of new harvest before
Diwali.
* Traders said the buying support took place amid concerns
on soybean harvest in the United States and worries about delay
in sowing of the oilseed crop in Brazil.
* Rapeseed futures rose on thin stocks before the new sowing
season starts after the festival of Diwali.
* At 1230 GMT, the key November soyoil contract was
up 1.3 percent at 584 rupees ($9.5) per 10 kg on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.
* The key November soybean contract closed 2.9
percent up at 3,090 rupees per 100 kg
* The November rapeseed contract closed 1.2 percent
up at 3,697 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up on export demand.
* The key November contract closed up 2.5 percent at
11,285 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on short covering and a
rise in domestic demand ahead of the festival of lights.
* The November contract rose 2.2 percent to close at
2,918 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures witnessed short covering amid poor
arrival of new harvest.
* The November contract ended 0.6 percent up at
5,523 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended up on short covering as supplies were
short just before Diwali. The festival of lights will be
celebrated on Thursday and markets will remain closed.
* The key November contract closed 0.3 percent up at
6,080 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar declined on lack of buying interest from stockists due
to ample supplies in spot markets.
* The key December contract fell 0.2 percent to
2,782 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The November corn contract was up 1.3 percent at
1,086 rupees per 100 kg, while November wheat almost
flat at 1,607 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)