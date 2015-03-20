MUMBAI, March 20 Indian soyoil futures extended losses on Friday on a stronger rupee and a drop Malaysian palm oil, while oilseeds futures edged higher on thin supplies.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and also trims returns of oilmeal exporters. Rupee extended gains on Friday.

* Malaysian palm oil futures dropped on Friday as weak export figures worried traders, but the soft dollar helped to limit losses.

* At 1208 GMT, the key April soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.12 percent down at 576.30 rupees per 10 kg.

* The April soybean contract closed up 0.18 percent at 3,345 rupees per 100 kg, while the April rapeseed contract rose 0.5 percent to 3,398 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's rapeseed output could fall 12 percent from a year earlier to 5.74 million tonnes in 2014/15, the latest update from an industry body showed.

* Soyoil futures could drop further in the next session on higher imports of edible oils.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose on bargain buying, driven by hopes that demand would improve in coming weeks due to summer season, though ample supplies capped the upside.

* The key May contract was quoted 0.21 percent higher at 2,380 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 2,363 rupees earlier this week, the lowest level since July 2009.

* A sharp drop in the Brazilian real has thwarted India's efforts to step up raw sugar exports despite New Delhi's decision to give an incentive to boost shipments.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose on bargain buying after hitting a contract low in the previous session on sluggish export demand for guar gum.

* The April contract closed 3.8 percent higher at 3,737 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,584 rupees in the previous session.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged up on an estimated drop in production.

* The April contract closed 0.2 percent higher at 3,611 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's production of chickpea is set to drop by over a fifth in 2015 from a year earlier as unseasonal rains hit the standing crop nearing maturity and on reduced sowing.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-taking, though concerns over production due to untimely rainfall restricted the downside.

* The key April jeera contract fell 1.4 percent to close at 14,610 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on sluggish export demand.

* The key April contract closed down 2.2 percent at 7,892 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The April corn contract jumped 1.2 percent to 1,260 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract nudged down 0.1 percent to 1,485 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)