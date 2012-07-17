MUMBAI, July 17 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell from their peaks as traders resorted to profit-taking triggered by higher special margins.

* The August soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.21 percent down at 4,626 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,754 rupees earlier in the day.

* The NCDEX said on Monday it will increase special margins on long positions of soybean and rapeseed futures from Wednesday.

* Indian farmers cultivated soybean on 5.45 million hectares as on July 13, compared with 6.73 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The August soyoil contract ended 1.22 percent lower at 795.45 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 808.4 in the previous session, while rapeseed fell 1.50 percent to close at 4,285 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a peak of 4,379 rupees on Monday.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil ended 1.45 rupees lower at 786.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 45 rupees to 4,589 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 88.85 rupees to 4,200 per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on Tuesday due to subdued rains in key growing regions, which could hit sowing operations and crop output.

* The August turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended 0.42 percent higher at 5,278 rupees per 100 kg.

* The total area under cultivation in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 61.25 rupees to 4,696.95 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA OR CUMIN SEEDS

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-taking after touching a contract high on weather concerns and robust overseas demand amid slack local supplies.

* India's monsoon rains were 1 percent above average for the week ended July 11 as rains improved in central India, the weather office said on Thursday, the first weekly above-average rains in the current season.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 1.73 percent to end at 15,630 rupees per 100 kg. The contract rose more than 6 percent in the previous four sessions to hit a high of 16,247.5 rupees on Monday.

* Jeera is a winter crop, which is planted from October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for sowing.

* At Unjha, a leading market in Gujarat, jeera fell 62.5 rupees to 15,487.5 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended down on profit-taking and weak export demand due to cheap supplies from Vietnam, the world's largest producer of the black spice.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX fell 1.77 percent to end at 43,020 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen about 2.4 percent in the previous six sessions.

* Analysts said India-origin pepper is outpriced in the global market as it costs around $700-$1,000 per tonne, higher than other suppliers.

* India is the third-largest pepper producing country in the world after Vietnam and Indonesia.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 388.2 rupees to 42,088.2 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell as much as 1.5 percent from its previous session's record high as traders resorted to profit-taking, though thin supplies in the local market and slower sowing of other kharif pulses limited the downside.

* Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* The most-active chana for August delivery on the NCDEX fell to a low of 4,668 rupees per 100 kg, before ending 0.7 percent lower at 4,702 rupees.

* In Delhi, chana fell 68.10 rupees to 4,764.70 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures eased after hitting a contract high as profit-taking and expectations of additional supplies for the September quarter outweighed good demand in the spot market.

* The key August contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.58 percent at 3,248 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,300 rupees earlier in the day.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar surged 68.75 rupees to be at 3,363.75 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)