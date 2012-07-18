MUMBAI, July 18 Indian chana futures rose due to strong local demand ahead of the festive season amid slack supplies in the local market and lower stocks. * Slow progress of summer-sown pulses due to less rainfall also supported the upside. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December. * The most-active chana for August delivery on the National Commodity Derivatives Exchange rose 0.51 percent to end at 4,726 rupees. * In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 48.65 rupees to 4,813.35 rupees per 100 kg. * Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season due to less availability of fresh vegetables and the festive season that begins in August. JEERA Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended slightly higher on strong overseas enquiries and local demand amid slack domestic supplies. * Local demand is strong and likely to stay firm in the coming months due to upcoming festivals, analysts said. * The August jeera contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.08 percent at 15,643 rupees per 100 kg. * Jeera is a winter crop, which is planted in October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for sowing. * At Unjha, a leading market in Gujarat, jeera rose 108.2 rupees to 15,595.7 rupees per 100 kg. TURMERIC Turmeric futures ended a tad lower on profit-taking after the spice gained 28 percent since the start of July, though expectations of a decline in area under cultivation kept the downside limited. * The August turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended 0.27 percent lower at 5,264 rupees per 100 kg. * The total area under cultivation in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season. * Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest. * At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 41.15 rupees to 4,738.10 rupees per 100 kg. PEPPER Pepper futures ended higher on dwindling stocks and thin supplies in the domestic market while weakening export demand restricted the upside. * The most-active August contract on the NCDEX gained 0.35 percent to end at 43,170 rupees per 100 kg. * Analysts said Indian-origin pepper has few takers as it is quoted $700-$1,000 per tonne higher than other origins. * India is the third largest pepper producing country in the world after Vietnam and Indonesia. * In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 132.9 rupees to 41,955 rupees. SUGAR Sugar futures dropped for a second straight day after hitting its highest level in more than 18 months earlier this week as weak demand and expectations of additional quota for the September quarter prompted profit-taking. * The key August contract ended down 0.86 percent at 3,220 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,300 rupees in the previous session. * In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar fell 7.50 rupees to be at 3,356.25 rupees per 100 kg. * India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of non-levy sugar from July to September in the open market, unchanged from the previous quarter. Usually, the government increases the quota for festivals. OILSEEDS Soybean futures ended lower due to weakness in Malaysian palm oil and U.S. soybean futures, though concerns over production due to uneven rainfall in growing regions limited the downside. * The August soybean contract ended 0.78 percent lower at 4,590 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,754 rupees earlier this week. * The August soyoil contract ended nearly flat at 794 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged lower 0.54 percent to end at 4,262 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record peak of 4,379 on Monday. * In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.30 rupee at 785.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 7.25 rupees to 4,790.65 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 20 rupees to 4,220 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)