* Turmeric up 4 pct, chana gains 2 pct on scant rains * Sugar up 1 pct on dry spell in cane-growing regions MUMBAI, July 19 Indian soybean futures extended gains on Thursday as deficient rainfall in growing regions raised concerns over output. Soyoil, a byproduct of soybean, also ended higher. * The most-active soybean for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended at its contract high of 4,774 rupees per 100 kg, up 3.99 percent from its previous close. * Rainfall in top soybean producing Madhya Pradesh state was 36 to 75 percent lower-than-normal in the past week, the weather office said. * Monsoon rains were 22 percent below average in the week to July 18 against one percent above average rains in the previous week, reflecting the return of a weak phase after a revival in the first half of July. * The August soyoil contract ended 1.83 percent higher at 808.30 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed ended 2.16 percent higher at 4,354 rupees per 100 kg. * In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil ended 2.15 rupees higher at 787.90 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 47 rupees to 4,666 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 40 rupees to 4,260 per 100 kg. CHANA Indian chana futures rose as much as 2 percent on slow progress of summer-sown pulses due to less rainfall, and lack of supplies in the local market. * The most-active chana for August delivery on the NCDEX rose 1.74 percent to end at 4,808 rupees per 100 kg. * In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 52.30 rupees to 4,865.65 rupees per 100 kg. * Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December. JEERA Jeera, or cumin seed, futures in India rose, bolstered by robust export and local demand while declining spot supplies at the end of the peak arrival season supported buying. * Local demand is strong and likely to stay firm in the coming months due to upcoming festivals, analysts said. * The August jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 4 percent higher at 16,267.50 rupees per 100 kg. * At Unjha spot market jeera rose 28 rupees to 15,623.8 rupees per 100 kg. PEPPER Pepper futures ended higher due to thin spot supplies on the back of lower output and dwindling stocks. * The most-active August contract on the NCDEX gained 0.50 percent to end at 43,385 rupees per 100 kg. * In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 89.8 rupees to 42,045 rupees. TURMERIC Turmeric futures rose to the highest intra-day permissible upper limit on fresh buying buoyed by strong overseas sales and on expectations of a decline in the area under cultivation after prices fell sharply since last year. * Scanty rains so far in key growing regions also raised concerns over the growth of the sown crop. * The August turmeric contract on NCDEX ended up 4.03 percent at 5,476 rupees per 100 kg, at its day's high. * The total area under cultivation in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season. * Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest. SUGAR Indian sugar futures ended 1 percent higher on Thursday on poor rainfall in cane-growing areas and a rise in global prices, though muted demand in the physical market weighed on sentiment. * The key August contract ended up 1.06 percent at 3,254 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 3,300 rupees earlier this week. * In Kolhapur's spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar fell 31.25 rupees to 3,325 rupees per 100 kg as traders postponed purchases hoping the government will release additional non-levy quota for the September quarter. * India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of non-levy sugar from July to September in the open market, unchanged from the previous quarter. Usually, the government increases the quota for festivals. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)